 DGCA imposes Rs 30 lakh fine on IndiGo for 'systemic deficiencies' : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • DGCA imposes Rs 30 lakh fine on IndiGo for 'systemic deficiencies'

DGCA imposes Rs 30 lakh fine on IndiGo for 'systemic deficiencies'

Airline witnessed four tail strike incidents on A321 aircraft within a span of six months this year

DGCA imposes Rs 30 lakh fine on IndiGo for 'systemic deficiencies'

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Mumbai, July 28

Aviation watchdog DGCA on Friday imposed a Rs 30 lakh fine on IndiGo for certain systemic deficiencies with respect to documentation pertaining to operations, training and engineering procedures.

The country's largest airline witnessed four tail strike incidents on A321 aircraft within a span of six months this year, following which the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) carried out a special audit in June.

In a statement, IndiGo said it is examining the DGCA order and will respond to it in due time.

The regulator said that during the special audit, it reviewed the airline's documentation and procedure on operations, training, engineering and FDM programme.

FDM refers to Flight Data Monitoring.

During the special audit, certain systemic deficiencies were observed in IndiGo's documentation pertaining to operations/training procedures and engineering procedures.

A show cause notice was issued to the airline and DGCA said the carrier's reply "was reviewed at various levels and was not found satisfactory".

"Subsequently, DGCA has imposed a financial penalty of Rs 30 lakh on IndiGo Airlines and also directed them to amend their documents and procedures in line with  DGCA requirements and OEM guidelines," the release said.

OEM refers to Original Equipment Manufacturer.

Earlier this week, DGCA suspended the flying licences of two IndiGo pilots for violating safety norms as the aircraft they operated suffered a tail strike while landing at the Ahmedabad airport last month.

Meanwhile, in its statement on Friday regarding the penalty, IndiGo said after the special audit done in June in the areas of documentation and procedure on operations, training, and FDM programme, the airline was given 15 days to submit its response.

"DGCA audit was presumably conducted in view of four tail strike incidents involving A321 aircraft in the past six months," the airline said.

Further, IndiGo said responded to the show cause notice on July 19, indicating that there is no violation of procedures laid down by OEM and approved in the regulatory manuals.

"However, DGCA after review of IndiGo's show cause notice has imposed a financial penalty of Rs 30 lakh on 28 July 2023.

"IndiGo has been given one month time to possibly appeal against the order. IndiGo is examining the DGCA order and shall respond to the DGCA order in due time," the airline said in the statement.

Further, IndiGo said it would like to assure its customers that the airline has zero tolerance to any safety compromise.

IndiGo is the country's largest airline and had a domestic market share of 63.2 per cent in June, as per official data.  

#DGCA #IndiGo #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Allegations against Judge Parmar serious: Punjab and Haryana HC

2
Nation

Professor held on charge of sexually assaulting woman on Delhi-Mumbai flight

3
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

4
Nation

AAP spokesperson booked in Noida for making 'communal' remarks in TV debate

5
Chandigarh

3 Chandigarh residents lose Rs 93L to cons offering work-from-home jobs; 9 held

6
Himachal

Kullu-Manali road bears brunt of monsoon fury

7
Diaspora

Indian authorities trying to find Hyderabad woman who was found starving on Chicago street

8
Himachal

Houses gone, deluge of woes for 130 Sainj families in Kullu district

9
Jalandhar

Sainik School’s heritage crumbling; CM’s intervention sought

10
Haryana

PM to launch Rs 200-cr renovation project of Gurugram railway station

Don't Miss

View All
In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Top News

Will assess ground situation to make recommendations to government, Parliament: Oppn leaders ahead of INDIA bloc’s Manipur visit

Will assess ground situation to make recommendations to government, Parliament: Oppn leaders ahead of INDIA bloc’s Manipur visit

Ahead of the visit, Congress’ deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gau...

Issuing whips, arranging ambulances for ailing MPs: Opposition prepares for fight on Delhi services bill in Rajya Sabha

Issuing whips, arranging ambulances for ailing MPs: Opposition prepares for fight on Delhi services bill in Rajya Sabha

Of the 26 parties from the opposition grouping, at least 18 ...

Santokh Singh murder case: AGTF in joint operation with Moga police arrest 3 shooters of Gopi Dallewalia gang

3 shooters of Gopi Dallewalia gang arrested in Moga's Santokh Singh murder case

Preliminary investigation reveals gangster Gopi Dallewalia a...

After Punjab youth killed in Canada carjacking assault, mother dies by suicide in Nawanshahr on receiving news

After Punjab youth killed in Canada carjacking assault, mother dies by suicide in Nawanshahr on receiving news

Gurvinder was killed in a violent carjacking incident at Mis...

12,710 contractual teachers regularised in Punjab

12,710 contractual teachers regularised in Punjab

Chief Minister Mann turned emotional during event after a te...


Cities

View All

Spurt in land related cases likely after floodwater ebbs

Spurt in land related cases likely after floodwater ebbs

Morning rain washes away MC’s claims of readiness

Dog menace: Majitha road no exception to problem as MC sleeps

Knotty affair: Cables in historical Mai Bazaar act as dampener for tourists

Regularisation: Over 1K teachers stand to benefit in dist

Chandigarh declares July 29 as public holiday on account of Muharram

Chandigarh declares July 29 as public holiday on account of Muharram

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Experts raise heritage concerns vis-a-vis city development plans

Mohali: Inter-state racket of arms suppliers busted

3 Chandigarh residents lose Rs 93L to cons offering work-from-home jobs; 9 held

National-level kabaddi player among 2 arrested by Chandigarh Police with 18.6 gm heroin

Man kills woman with iron rod for refusing marriage proposal in south Delhi

Man kills cousin with iron rod for refusing marriage proposal in south Delhi

Issuing whips, arranging ambulances for ailing MPs: Opposition prepares for fight on Delhi services bill in Rajya Sabha

Delhi Services Bill to be placed in Rajya Sabha next week

Paris-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after suspected tyre burst

Delhi to house world’s largest museum ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat’

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

Looking forward: Make drainage dept officials accountable for funds spent

Jalandhar: Bhogpur man dies in Canada; police launch investigation

Gates installed on busy stretch, residents write to CM, minister

Woman complains of breathing problems in Ludhiana’s Giaspura; past gas tragedy haunts locals

Woman complains of breathing problems in Ludhiana's Giaspura; past gas tragedy haunts locals

863 establishments owe Rs 6.26-cr PF dues, EPFO mulls penal action

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda’s last rites to be held tomorrow

After deluge, affected residents await relief

Monsoon fury: For Shivpuri residents, rain comes with spate of trouble

No respite from Chhoti Baradari encroachments

No respite from Chhoti Baradari encroachments

Police suspect hand of person known to victim

Students seek probe into lapsed UGC approval

2-day conference on cybernetics concludes