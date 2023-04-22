DGCA launches probe as pilot calls friend to cockpit

PTI

New Delhi, April 21

Aviation regulator DGCA is probing the incident of an Air India pilot allowing a female friend into the cockpit during a Dubai-Delhi flight on February 27, and the airline is also investigating after taking serious note of the matter, according to officials.

An Air India spokesperson on Friday said the airline had zero tolerance in aspects related to the safety and well-being of passengers and will take requisite action about the incident.

The incident is said to have taken place on February 27 and a complaint was filed by a cabin member of that Dubai-Delhi flight to the DGCA.

A DGCA official on Friday said the regulator was conducting an investigation into the matter. The investigation team would examine the relevant facts from the technical and safety standpoint, the official added. The pilot of the flight had allowed a female friend into the cockpit. Unauthorised people are not allowed to enter the cockpit and any such entry could be in violation of norms.

"We have taken serious note of the incident and investigations are underway in Air India. The matter is reported to the DGCA," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.