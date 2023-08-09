DGCA makes provision for drones in fresh rules for aeronautical telecommunication

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, August 9

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued fresh specifications and guidelines on radio frequency spectrum utilisation for aeronautical telecommunications by civilian aircraft over Indian airspace.

The new rules, which supersede the rules issued in July 2006, also make provisions for remotely piloted aircraft (RPA), defined as an unmanned aircraft which is piloted from a remote station, remote pilot station (RPS), the component containing equipment used to pilot the RPA, and remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS), the entire paraphernalia including the RPA, RPS, communication links and any other associated component.

The use of RPA or drones of various sizes and capabilities, for various purposes including scientific research, survey and commercial activities, besides defence and security, is gaining ground globally. Technical, legal, administrative and logistical provisions are being evolved for their use.

“For RPAS, frequency bands have been earmarked for satellite-based command and control links. RPA and RPS shall operate within the notified and recorded technical parameters of the associated satellite network, including specific or typical earth stations as published by the International Telecommunications Union,” the DGCA has stipulated in a directive issued this week.

“Terrestrial RPAS link systems shall operate in bands allocated to the Aeronautical Mobile (Route) Service and the operation of the links within these bands shall be implemented so as to be compatible with the systems currently using these allocations. Compatibility shall be ensured through the development and application of necessary standards and recommended practices and determined on the basis of regional air navigation agreements,” DGCA has directed.

Under provisions of the Convention on International Civil Aviation, every contracting state is required to provide in its territory, facilities to facilitate air navigation and also adopt and put into operation the appropriate standard systems for communication procedures, codes, markings and signals in accordance with international standards.

The new rules list out the frequencies to be used for communication in times of distress, assignment of frequencies for aeronautical operational control communication and management of non-directional radio beacon frequency.

Frequency separation and limits of assignable frequencies, frequencies to be used for particular functions, including emergencies, air-to-air communication and common signaling channels have been defined and provisions for avoidance of harmful interference have also been detailed.

