DGCA: Plane flew to Karachi to pick up flyers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 17

For a change, it was not yet another case of emergency landing when a business jet taking off from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport landed at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on Monday.

There were two incidents last month of Indian passenger flights operating on the middle-eastern routes making stoppages at Karachi. On both occasions, the halts were safety manoeuvres that the crew members were forced to resort to following technical problems.

Most of the Pakistani news channels described the India flight to Karachi as a case of emergency landing.

“There is no question of any glitch. The aircraft is not even registered in India,” DGCA chief Arun Kumar told The Tribune.