Pilot's friend in cockpit: DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India; suspends pilot's licence for 3 months

PTI

New Delhi, May 12

Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh for lapses in addressing “safety sensitive issue” related to the incident of a pilot allowing a female friend in the cockpit during a Dubai-Delhi flight on February 27.

Besides, the licence of the pilot who operated the flight has been suspended for three months, the regulator said in a statement.

