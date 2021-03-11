DGCA team to inquire into IndiGo incident

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 9

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has formed a three-member team to conduct a “fact-finding inquiry” into IndiGo barring a specially abled child from boarding a flight from Ranchi to Hyderabad as he was in a “state of panic”.

“Members of the fact-finding team will visit Ranchi and Hyderabad (place of stay of the family concerned) and collect evidence within a week. Based on the outcome of the inquiry, further action shall entail,” the DGCA noted in a statement.

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta on Monday offered his regret on the incident. “Having reviewed all aspects of this incident, we, as an organisation, are of the view that we made the best possible decision under difficult circumstances,” he said.

The CEO further said, “We offer our sincere regret to the affected family for the unfortunate experience. As a small token of our appreciation of their lifelong dedication, we would like to offer their son an electric wheelchair.”

Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said he was looking into the matter.

