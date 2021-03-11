DGCA team to inquire into IndiGo incident

New Delhi, May 9
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has formed a three-member team to conduct a “fact-finding inquiry” into IndiGo barring a specially abled child from boarding a flight from Ranchi to Hyderabad as he was in a “state of panic”.
“Members of the fact-finding team will visit Ranchi and Hyderabad (place of stay of the family concerned) and collect evidence within a week. Based on the outcome of the inquiry, further action shall entail,” the DGCA noted in a statement.
IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta on Monday offered his regret on the incident. “Having reviewed all aspects of this incident, we, as an organisation, are of the view that we made the best possible decision under difficult circumstances,” he said.
The CEO further said, “We offer our sincere regret to the affected family for the unfortunate experience. As a small token of our appreciation of their lifelong dedication, we would like to offer their son an electric wheelchair.”
Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said he was looking into the matter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Special operation group conducts search at grenade attack site in Punjab's Mohali
CM Bhagwant Mann has called a meeting of senior police offic...
Will reconsider sedition law, Supreme Court needn't examine its validity: Affidavit by Centre
Hearing on petitions challenging Section 124A today
Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali
No loss of life reported | CFSL team visits spot
China keeping border row alive: Army Chief General Manoj Pande
Pre-April 2020 status quo must
Raised state's issues with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Navjot Sidhu
Sidhu praises ‘humble’ Mann | Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar ...