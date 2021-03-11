DGCA to 'hand over' SpiceJet turbulence probe to AAIB

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 4

With the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) classifying the air turbulence incident at the Durgapur airport involving a SpiceJet plane as an “accident”, officials said the regulator is set to hand over the probe into it to Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

The SpiceJet’s Mumbai-Durgapur flight had encountered turbulence during landing at the Durgapur airport on Sunday evening, which left 17 persons injured. Two among them landed in the ICU with serious spinal and head injuries.

Sources said the incident had been classified as an “accident” as it has left serious injuries on passengers and crew members.

The Mumbai-Durgapur flight of SpiceJet ran into severe turbulence during its descent phase, causing injuries to 14 passengers and three cabin crew members. After the accident, the DGCA started an inspection of the entire SpiceJet fleet of 91 planes.

Sources said the AAIB would investigate the accident and a formal order regarding the same would be issued soon.

The DGCA had on Monday also took off roster the flight’s crew, aircraft maintenance engineer and in-charge of SpiceJet’s maintenance control centre, pending the probe.

In March, SpiceJet was the third largest domestic airline in the country in terms of passenger market, according to DGCA data, as it carried 10.21 lakh passengers on its domestic flights.

737 Max aircraft returns after snag

A Boeing 737 Max aircraft of SpiceJet, which was headed to Durgapur from Chennai, had to return after one of its engines developed snag mid-air, senior officials of aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday. The Tuesday’s incident was the second involving a Max plane of the SpiceJet in the last five months. PTI

