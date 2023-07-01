DGCA warns against illegal entry in cockpit

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 30

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday asked airlines to strictly follow rules and sensitise pilots and cabin crew to prevent incidents of unauthorised entry of people into the cockpit.

"Instances of unauthorised entry into the cockpit have been reported to the DGCA in the recent past wherein persons having no authority were permitted entry into the cockpit. Such an unauthorised presence in the cockpit is likely to distract the attention of the crew from their sensitive functions," the DGCA said today.