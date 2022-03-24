Dhami sworn in as Uttarakhand CM

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, March 23

Pushkar Singh Dhami today took oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand in the presence of PM Narendra Modi and several top BJP leaders.

Apart from Dhami, eight ministers — Satpal Maharaj, Dhan Singh Rawat, Subodh Uniyal, Premchand Agarwal, Rekha Arya, Ganesh Joshi, Chandan Ram Das and Saurabh Bahuguna — were administered oath by Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd).

Three of them — former CM Vijay Bahuguna’s son Saurabh Bahuguna, Bageshwar MLA Das and Rishikesh legislator Agarwal — are new faces in the Cabinet.

Besides the PM, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, party president JP Nadda and CMs of many BJP-ruled states attended the swearing-in ceremony. This is the second consecutive term for Dhami under whose leadership the party won the Assembly poll. Dhami, who lost from Khatima, needs to be elected to the Assembly within six months to continue as CM.