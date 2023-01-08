Dhami visits Joshimath, assesses situation

PTI

Dehradun, January 7

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited sinking Joshimath on Saturday to assess the situation on the ground. He met the affected people and assured them of all help, officials said.

Making all efforts Joshimath is an important place from the cultural, religious and tourism point of view and all efforts will be made to save it. Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM Nature’s fury Going against nature by continuous digging and unplanned construction on the mountains has resulted in a terrible crisis at Joshimath today. Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader

The CM also met the team of officials and experts who have been camping in the town since Thursday and took their feedback on the evacuation exercise, they said.

He walked through the narrow streets in the affected areas and also went inside houses in which huge cracks have appeared on the walls and ceilings.

“Evacuating affected families in the danger zone to safe locations is the government’s priority for now,” Dhami told the media.

“We are also working on a long-term rehabilitation strategy,” he said.

After visiting the affected areas in the Himalayan town, Dhami said that suitable places for relocation of residents near Pipalkoti and Gauchar were also being identified.

Officials have been asked not to get entangled in long procedural complexities and take direct clearance from him for projects related to treatment of drainage and sewage systems in Joshimath, he said.