Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami wins bypoll with record margin

New Delhi, June 3

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday won the bypoll to the Champawat Assembly seat, defeating Congress’ Nirmala Gahtori by a record margin of over 55,000 votes to retain his office.

Dhami garnered 58,258 votes against Gahtori’s 3,233 votes, winning by a record margin of 55,025 votes, election officials in Champawat said.

Dhami decimated his challengers by securing more than 92 per cent of the votes cast.

Dhami has rewritten the record of Vijay Bahuguna who had won a bypoll from Sitarganj on a Congress ticket in 2012 by 40,000 votes. — TNS

OTHER RESULTS

Kerala: Congress’ Uma Thomas bagged the Thrikkakara seat by defeating CPM’s Jo Joseph

Odisha: BJD’s Alaka Mohanty won the Brajrajnagar seat, defeating Congress veteran Kishore Patel