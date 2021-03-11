Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami wins bypoll with record margin

New Delhi, June 3
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday won the bypoll to the Champawat Assembly seat, defeating Congress’ Nirmala Gahtori by a record margin of over 55,000 votes to retain his office.
Dhami garnered 58,258 votes against Gahtori’s 3,233 votes, winning by a record margin of 55,025 votes, election officials in Champawat said.
Dhami decimated his challengers by securing more than 92 per cent of the votes cast.
Dhami has rewritten the record of Vijay Bahuguna who had won a bypoll from Sitarganj on a Congress ticket in 2012 by 40,000 votes. — TNS
OTHER RESULTS
Kerala: Congress’ Uma Thomas bagged the Thrikkakara seat by defeating CPM’s Jo Joseph
Odisha: BJD’s Alaka Mohanty won the Brajrajnagar seat, defeating Congress veteran Kishore Patel
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police