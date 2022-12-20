Jagdeep Dhankhar disallows discussion on China in Rajya Sabha, Opposition stages walkout

New Delhi, December 19
As the Congress-led Opposition staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour after their demand for suspension of normal business under Rule 267 for a debate on Chinese “incursion” on the borders was rejected, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said disruptions were not sending good signals and that he had asked certain members to see him in his chamber over last week’s disturbances.
Chinese have built roads, bridges
We know that they (Chinese) have built roads, bridges, settlements and helipads. What is the massive infrastructure that China is building? — P Chidambaram, Congress Leader
Border with China not demarcated
The border with China is not demarcated. As a result, some issues came up in the past and some are surfacing now. Unless border is demarcated, issues will crop up. — Jamyang Namgyal, Ladakh MP
Dhankhar rejected all nine notices under Rule 267, saying they were not in order. But the Congress and other parties kept insisting on their demand for suspension of business so that the issue Chinese incursion could be taken up.
But the Chair did not relent, leading to MPs of the Congress, Left, DMK and other parties staging a walkout.
Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, “The Chairman has the powers and can allow a discussion, but Dhankhar was not impressed.” When the House met for the day, the Chairman said he had received nine notices under Rule 267 that called for the suspension of the listed business and taking up a discussion or debate on the matter indicated therein.
Without disclosing either the contents or the movers of the notices, Dhankar said he cannot give attention to any notice that is “deficient” or that “miserably fails minimum requirement of the fulfillment of rules”.
