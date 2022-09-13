Dharam Sansad hate speech: Supreme Court grants bail to Jitendra Narayan Tyagi

New Delhi, September 13
The Supreme Court has granted bail to Jitendra Narayan Tyagi (formerly Wasim Rizvi), who is accused of making hate speeches at Haridwar Dharm Sansad.
“No purpose is left in this case to keep him in custody when charges have already been framed. In March, a charge sheet was filed, and the trial court framed charges against Tyagi and others in May,” a Bench led by Justice Ajay Rastogi said.
The Bench, however, asked Tyagi to not make any statement in the media with regard to the pending case.
It issued notice to the Uttarakhand Government on his petition seeking clubbing of all the FIRs against him.
On May 17, the top court had granted him a three-month medical bail. However, on August 29, it had directed him to surrender.
The Uttarakhand government had opposed bail plea, saying three different FIRs were registered against Tyagi for delivering hate speeches.
The case against Tyagi and others was registered on a complaint of Nadeem Ali, a resident of Jwalapur Haridwar at Haridwar Kotwali on January 2, 2022. Ali alleged that the Dharma Sansad was organised in Haridwar by Hindu sages from December 17 to 19, 2021 and in the garb of this event, the participants were instigated to wage a war against Muslims.
Tyagi – who was arrested on January 13, 2022 -- had moved the Supreme Court after the Uttarakhand High Court dismissed his bail plea.
