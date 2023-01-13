‘Dharm Sansad’ hate speech: ‘Why do you need 5 months for lodging an FIR’, asks SC; seeks report from Delhi Police

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 13

Noting that no palpable progress had been made by the Delhi Police in the probe into the case of hate speeches at the December 2021 ‘Dharm Sansad’ here, the Supreme Court on Friday sought a report from the Delhi Police in two weeks.

“Why do you need five months for lodging an FIR? How many arrests have been made?” a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud asked, pointing out that the incident took place in December, 2021 and the FIR was lodged on May 4, 2022.

“There is no palpable progress made in the investigation,” the Bench said while hearing a contempt petition filed by activist Tushar Gandhi alleging inaction on the part of the Delhi Police and the Uttarakhand Police in the matter.

The Bench – which also included Justice P S Narasimha—asked Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj to file an affidavit of the Investigating Officer of the Delhi Police in two weeks giving details of the progress made in the probe.

Hate speeches were made in the ‘Dharam Sansad’ held in Haridwar from December 17 to 19, 2021 and in Delhi on December 19, 2021, the petitioner alleged. Immediately after the two events, the speeches were in public domain and were also made available to the Uttarakhand Police and the Delhi Police which did not act against the offenders.

The contempt action was sought to be initiated against the police chief of Delhi and Uttarakhand for their alleged inaction in the cases in violation of the top court’s directions in the Tehseen Poonawala case in which it had laid down guidelines with regard to action needed to be taken in cases of hate crimes/mob lynchings.

However, the top court had discharged the Uttarakhand Government and the state police chief from the list of contemnors on November 11, 2022.

#Supreme Court