Mamata Banerjee blocks Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar from her Twitter account

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 31

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday blocked Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar from her Twitter account, a day after he said the state had become “a gas chamber for democracy”.

Dhankhar instructs He (Jagdeep Dhankhar) instructs and does not advise, treats an elected government like bonded labour. That’s why I have blocked him from my Twitter account. — Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal CM

“I apologise for it in advance. He (Jagdeep Dhankhar) tweets something every day, abusing me or my officers. Says unconstitutional, unethical things. He instructs and does not advise, treats an elected government like bonded labour. That’s why I have blocked him from my Twitter account. I was getting irritated,” Banerjee told the media in Kolkata.

“Every morning and evening, he (Bengal Governor) tweets, accusing and attacking us. As if he is the only supreme and we are bonded labourers. I cannot take it. I blocked him today on Twitter. Pegasus is being done from Raj Bhavan. Phones are being randomly tapped,” Banerjee later said in a written statement.

Banerjee’s decision to block Dhankhar on her Twitter feed appeared to have been prompted by his latest attack on her government at an event to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary.

