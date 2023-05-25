Didi likely to skip Niti Aayog meet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, may 24

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is likely to skip the Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog, which is scheduled for May 27, say sources close to her in Kolkata.

The CM’s decision has incidentally come a day after the TMC decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by PM Narendra Modi on May 28.

The sources did not reveal the reason and said Banerjee’s decision had come in light of anti-BJP camp’s efforts to come together on a single platform before the 2024 General Election.