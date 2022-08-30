Mamata Banerjee: TMC to hold dharna over Bilkis Bano case

Tribune New Service
New Delhi, August 29
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) will organise a two-day dharna in Kolkata to demand that the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case should be rearrested, party chief Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.
Addressing a rally of the party’s student wing in Kolkata, the West Bengal Chief Minister said the TMC would organise a 48-hour agitation near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the city to seek the intervention of the Supreme Court in the case.
“The BJP talks about ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ and its government released those involved in the Bilkis Bano case. Is this justice?” she asked and said she had lost faith in institutions like media and judiciary and was looking forward to the streets for justice.
