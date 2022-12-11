Didi to visit Shillong for TMC meet

New Delhi, December 10
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will be in Shillong on Tuesday to attend a TMC workers’ convention. This will be her first visit to Shillong after the formation of the party unit in Meghalaya.
