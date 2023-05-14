Difficult to set timeframe, but will try to resolve matter: Maharashtra Speaker

PTI

London, May 13

In the wake of the Supreme Court verdict, Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Saturday said he would endeavour to resolve matters in the state “at the earliest” but it was difficult to set a firm timeframe at this stage. With reference to his statement welcoming the Supreme Court verdict this week which asked the Speaker to complete the process in “reasonable time”, he said it was difficult to set a firm time-frame at this stage.

Tough situation There are multiple petitions. It is to be determined which party is to be issued a whip. But the endeavour is to complete the process soon. Rahul Narwekar, Maharashtra Speaker

“It is difficult to set a time-frame as there are multiple petitions and, above all, it is to be determined which political party is to be issued a whip,” Narwekar said in London.

“But the endeavour is to complete the process at the earliest,” he said.

Decision on disqualification In its order, the Supreme Court said it would be the Speaker’s prerogative to take a call on the disqualification plea submitted against 16 MLAs, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and others.

The Speaker’s UK visit concludes this weekend after an address to the Indian student community at the University of Cambridge on policymaking, parliamentary democracy and legislative functioning.

During his visit this week, the Speaker said he held meetings with UK-based industrialists and corporates to explore investment possibilities for Maharashtra.

“Maharashtra is one of the most industrious states of the country and attracts 30 per cent of UK investments into India. So we have an attractive offering for investors,” he said. Earlier this week speaking to reporters from London, Narwerkar said he would give a hearing to all sides.