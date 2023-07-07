 DIG found dead with bullet wound at his house in Tamil Nadu : The Tribune India

  DIG found dead with bullet wound at his house in Tamil Nadu

DIG found dead with bullet wound at his house in Tamil Nadu

Palaniswami, the AIADMK general secretary, has demanded a CBI probe into the official's death

DIG found dead with bullet wound at his house in Tamil Nadu


PTI

Coimbatore (TN), July 7

An IPS officer posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) here allegedly died by suicide after he shot himself early on Friday, police said.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami among others condoled the death of C Vijayakumar, DIG, Coimbatore range.

Palaniswami, the AIADMK general secretary, demanded a CBI probe into the official's death.

Vijayakumar shot himself with his service pistol at his residence at Red Fields in the city, a senior police officer said and added the cause for the extreme measure was being ascertained.

The 2009 batch IPS official, said to be in his mid-40s, had assumed charge as DIG in January this year. He had served as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anna Nagar, Chennai earlier.

Previously, he had served as Superintendent of Police in Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts. A native of Tamil Nadu's Theni district, his final rites are likely to be held there, official sources said.

Following post-mortem, TN Minister M P Saminathan and senior police officials among other paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of the deceased.

This is the second such incident in recent years of a senior official allegedly dying by suicide in Tamil Nadu.

Then Tiruchengode Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vishnupriya allegedly died of suicide at her residence in Namakkal district in 2015. She was found hanging.

Governor Ravi and others condoled Vijayakumar's death.

"It is painful for me to learn of the loss of a young and brilliant police officer, C Vijayakumar. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family. Om Shanti!," the Raj Bhavan's official Twitter handle said.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Stalin said he was shocked and saddened to hear the sad news of the untimely death of Vijayakumar today. "Vijayakumar had served Tamil Nadu police force well in various responsibilities including district SP during his tenure."        

"His death is a huge loss to the Tamil Nadu Police department. My deepest condolences and sympathies to his family, friends and police force," the CM tweeted.

Palaniswami expressed anguish over the death of the police officer. He recalled Vijayakumar's growth through the ranks and hailed his service in the force.

In a tweet, he said Vijayakumar's alleged suicide "raises many doubts." "Therefore, a CBI probe should be held into the suicide of Vijayakumar IPS and ascertain the truth behind it," he urged the Tamil Nadu government.

BJP state chief K Annamalai expressed shock over the incident. Tagging the office of TN CM Stalin in a tweet, he asked what were the steps taken to address the work burden and fill up the 10,000 vacancies in the police department.

"One cannot so easily brush aside the suicide of a senior police official. The state government should conduct a serious probe into the matter and take action," Annamalai, a former IPS officer, said in the tweet.

Various other leaders, including MDMK chief Vaiko, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss and AMMK's T T V Dhinakaran condoled the death of the officer.

