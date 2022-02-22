Digital gap rapidly shrinking, says PM Narendra Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the digital divide is rapidly shrinking in India and innovation is ensuring inclusion for Indians.

“Measures such as e-Vidya, One Class One Channel, digital labs and digital universities are creating an educational infrastructure which will go a long way in helping the youth,” he said while addressing a webinar on the positive impact of the Union Budget 2022-23 on education and skill sectors.

“This is an attempt to provide better education solutions to villages, the poor, Dalits, backward classes and tribal people in the country’s socio-economic set-up,” said Modi.

He asserted that the 2022-23 Budget would be of great help in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) on the ground.

About the government’s announcement in the Budget that a digital university would be established, Modi said, “The digital university can eliminate the problem of shortage of seats that we experience in our country.”

