Digvijaya Singh inciting 'communal frenzy' and 'conspiring to push the state into riots': Shivraj Chouhan

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, April 12

Slamming Congress's Digvijaya Singh for posting a photograph on the social media which was "not from Madhya Pradesh,” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday accused him of inciting "communal frenzy" and "conspiring to push the state into riots".

"This will not be tolerated," Chouhan said, stating that the photograph of a youth trying to hoist a saffron flag on a religious place of the minority community was not from MP.

The BJP has blamed opposition parties for violence as reports of clashes emerged from states, including Jharkhand, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Party leaders alleged that “petty politics” of opposition leaders and their “inciting” remarks were responsible for violence during the festival.

Promising strict action, Chouhan said damages caused to public and private assets in Khargone will be recovered from rioters.

A curfew was imposed in Khargone following the violence.

“The incident in Khargone on the occasion of Ram Navami is unfortunate. There is no place for rioters on the soil of Madhya Pradesh. These rioters have been identified. Strictest action will be taken against them,” Chouhan said.

Several persons have been arrested so far, according to reports.