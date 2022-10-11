 Digvijaya Singh urges Lalu to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra to send out ‘good message’ : The Tribune India

Digvijaya Singh urges Lalu to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra to send out ‘good message’

Singh was responding to remarks Lalu made at Rashtriya Janata Dal national convention on Monday

Digvijaya Singh urges Lalu to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra to send out ‘good message’

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. PTI file

PTI

New Delhi, October 11

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday urged RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra for a day for some time, saying this would send out a good message.

Singh was responding to the former Bihar chief minister’s remarks at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD’s) national convention on Monday when he had exhorted all Opposition parties, including “big party” Congress, to come together to take on the BJP in the 2024 general elections.

Sharing a video of the remarks, Singh said in a tweet in Hindi, “Thank you Lalu ji. There is one suggestion. If you join the Bharat Jodo Yatra for a day for some time, it will send out a good message.” Prasad had said that he would be leaving for Singapore for medical treatment on Tuesday.

In his remarks at the convention, Prasad had alleged that an Emergency-like dictatorial atmosphere prevails in the country with institutions being “destroyed”.

He had said people will not forgive those parties which do not join the unity efforts against the BJP, he said.

People want the Narendra Modi government’s ouster as they have been hit hard by price rise and unemployment, the RJD president had claimed, accusing it of making false promises.

#Lalu Prasad Yadav

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Ludhiana

2014 Jamalpur fake encounter case: Life term for Akali leader, two dismissed cops

2
Patiala

Punjab Congress split wide open, factions hold separate dharnas

3
Haryana

Gurugram teacher hires a proxy for Rs 8,000; CM flying squad exposes fraud

4
World

West did not supply weapons to India for decades as it saw military dictatorship in region as its ‘preferred partner’: Jaishankar

5
Punjab

Akali leader, 2 dismissed cops get life term in Ludhiana's Jamalpur 'encounter'

6
Punjab

Like Singhu and Tikri borders, farmers set for a long haul near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Sangrur house

7
Nation

In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine

8
Punjab

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leads to fall in temperature

9
Nation

How Mulayam Singh Yadav 'piloted' Sukhoi into IAF

10
Himachal

Dhauladhar mountains overlooking Himachal's Kangra Valley receive first snow

Don't Miss

View All
‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

Top News

In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine

In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine

MEA had justified similar UNSC vote against Russia as 'proce...

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav cremated in UP’s Saifai; Rajnath Singh, Sharad Pawar among leaders who pay last respect

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav cremated in UP’s Saifai; Rajnath Singh, Sharad Pawar among leaders who pay last respect

Actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan also marked her p...

CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor

CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud as his successor

Roger Binny to replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president

Roger Binny likely to replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president

Jay Shah to remain secretary

Supreme Court to take up Balwant Rajoana’s plea for release for final disposal on November 1

Supreme Court to take up Balwant Rajoana's plea for release for final disposal on November 1

A 3-judge Bench led by CJI UU Lalit says the Centre is at li...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Man dies during treatment, doc booked for negligence

Amritsar: Man dies during treatment, doctor booked for negligence

Boy kills self in Amritsar after mother elopes with her paramour

Nagar kirtan held in Amritsar ahead of Gurpurb of Guru Ramdas

Sheetal murder case: Women’s body protests outside police station in Amritsar

Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal seeks Akal Takht jathedar's intervention to contain crop residue burning

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leads to fall in temperature

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leads to fall in temperature

CCTVs to capture culprits dumping garbage in open in Chandigarh

14 sites earmarked in Chandigarh for sale of green crackers

Green crackers developed by NEERI cause less noise, pollution

Panjab University student council elections on Oct 18

Delhi Police questions former AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam over religious event row

Delhi Police questions former AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam over religious event row

Supreme Court to hear Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's plea today

As Delhi receives showers, Twitterati pours memes with #DelhiRains trending

32-year-old woman 'gang-raped' at Delhi hotel after being made to consume 'spiked' drink

Hyderabad bizman arrested in Delhi excise policy scam

Food delivery boys on snatchers’ target

Food delivery boys on snatchers’ target in Jalandhar

Proposal for paperless meets in Jalandhar, councillors apprehensive

Kapurthala farmers protest procurement delay

After 2 years, stir for closure of Coca-Cola unit resumes

14 years on, High Court upholds life term for 3 in KMV College principal's murder case

Now, new firm overcharging at DAC multi-level parking lot in Ludhiana

Now, new firm overcharging at DAC multi-level parking lot in Ludhiana

Ludhiana district turns swine flu hotspot with maximum deaths, cases

Ludhiana MC ignoring poor roads of Model Town market: Traders

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Employees of Punjab govt departments go on pen-down strike till October 15

Increase challaning, DC tells officials

Tackling dengue: Increase challaning, Patiala DC tells officials

35 women phulkari artisans attend workshop at Punjabi University, Patiala

Punjab Congress split wide open, factions hold separate dharnas

Cryogenic treatment can extend lifespan of stainless steel: Punjabi University research