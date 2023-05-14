Dinkar Gupta among 3 ‘shortlisted’ for CBI chief’s post

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led panel comprising CJI DY Chandrachud and Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury today met here and shortlisted names of three senior IPS officers for the post of CBI Director, sources said.

According to the sources, the committee has sent the names to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, which would finally pick one of them for the post.

The names of three candidates, which were discussed, included Praveen Sood (1986-batch Karnataka cadre), Dinkar Gupta (1987-batch Punjab cadre) and Sushir Saxena (1987-batch MP cadre), the sources said.

While Gupta is currently heading the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Saxena is the Director General of Police of Madhya Pradesh and Sood is helming the Karnataka Police.

The sources, however, said Chowdhury has given his dissent note against Sood and Saxena.