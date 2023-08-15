 'Dire need to return to roots': President Droupadi Murmu for urgent climate action : The Tribune India

Red-flags greed, empathy deficit for nature

President Droupadi Murmu



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, August 14

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday called upon policy makers for urgent attention to address climate change and red-flagged empathy deficit for Mother Nature as extreme weather events claimed 48 lives in Himachal Pradesh alone.

Addressing the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, President Murmu hailed “new confidence in the India story and its rightful place on the world stage”, exuded confidence of positive outcomes from the ongoing G20 presidency of the country and credited the government with navigating global challenges well.

“India’s economy has proven to be not only resilient during turbulent times but is also a beacon of hope for others. The world economy is passing through a delicate stage…Yet, the government has been able to navigate the stormy waters very well,” the President said, saluting freedom fighters and specially the role of women leaders in the Independence struggle.

She spoke of inflation being a global concern and said the government and the RBI had contained it at home. “The government has succeeded in protecting the common people from high inflation while providing a more extensive security cover to the poor. The world looks up to India for global economic growth,” the President said. Importantly, she spent the maximum time flagging global warming concerns and urged people to “return to roots.”

“One area that merits urgent attention all over the world is climate change. We have faced numerous extreme-weather events in recent years. ..It is necessary to make efforts at the local, national and global levels for the environment,” Murmu said, adding that extreme events affected the poor and marginalised more.

Calling for strategies to make cities and hilly terrains more resilient, the President lamented the culture of greed. “The larger point is that the culture of greed takes the world away from nature. We now realise the dire need to return to our roots… The secret of the survival of the tribal communities through ages can be summarised in one word — ‘empathy’. They have empathy for all Mother Nature’s fellow children, flora and fauna alike. Sometimes, however, the world seems to be suffering from a deficit of empathy,” Murmu said.

She called upon the citizens to perform constitutional duties as India moved towards becoming a developed nation by 2047 and the country had not only “regained its rightful place on the world stage, it had also enhanced its standing in the international order.”

“During my interactions with the Indian diaspora, I have observed a new confidence in the India story. India is playing a crucial role in promoting developmental and humanitarian goals around the world,” the President said, adding that India’s presidency of G-20 and its proven leadership would help member nations advance effective action on all fronts.

The President made a special mention of G20 being taken to the grassroots, praised ISRO’s various missions, including Chandrayaan-3 and said the National Education Policy had started making a difference and would lead to a great transformation of the nation.

