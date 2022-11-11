 ‘Disagree’ with Sonia Gandhi, says Congress on Rajiv Gandhi killers’ release : The Tribune India

'Disagree' with Sonia Gandhi, says Congress on Rajiv Gandhi killers' release

Party calls SC decision ‘unacceptable, completely erroneous’, asks BJP-led Centre if it intends filing review

In this combo photo, (L-R) Sriharan alias Murugan, Nalini Sriharan and Santhan, convicts of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, in Vellore district. The Supreme Court on Friday directed the release of six convicts serving life sentence in the assassination case of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. PTI Photo



Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, November 10

The Congress today termed as “unacceptable and completely erroneous” the decision of the Supreme Court to free the remaining six killers of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, and “disagreed” with former president Sonia Gandhi” whose appeal helped in the commutation of death sentence of convict Nalini Sriharan.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also met Nalini in the prison.

Asserting that Sonia Gandhi was entitled to her personal views, senior lawyer and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the party's stand had been consistent on this over the years and that it would take “all available remedies, be it review or any other form of legal redress” on the matter.

“We will exercise whatever legal rights we have. We owe it not only to the people of this country but also to the Supreme Court and the legacy it has built,” Singhvi said, asserting that the decision had “shocked the nation’s conscience”.

On Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi’s very public stance on the issue, he said: “We are consistent. It is an institutional matter. This is not politics. Sonia Gandhi is entitled to her views but the party doesn’t agree with that view. We respect that view,” Singhvi said.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called the decision of the Supreme Court to free the remaining killers of Rajiv Gandhi “totally unacceptable and completely erroneous. “The Congress Party criticises it clearly and finds it wholly untenable. It is most unfortunate that the Supreme Court has not acted in consonance with the spirit of India on this issue,” he said.

Questioning the role of Narendra Modi government in the decision, Congress’s Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala said there could be no compromise on terrorism and terrorists. “The state cannot derelict its duty on punishing terrorists. The Narendra Modi government cannot absolve itself of its dubious role in the decision. Does the Narendra Modi government endorse the decision, yes or no? Is it the reason that the BJP government never contested the case strongly in the Supreme Court,” he questioned, even as Congress ally DMK welcomed the decision.

Calling it a “victory of strong legal battles and humanity” and a “victory of democratic theory”, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said the judgment is proof that decisions of the elected government shouldn’t be shelved by Governors in appointed positions.

In April 2000, the Tamil Nadu Cabinet chaired by then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi recommended commutation of Nalini's death sentence to life imprisonment

On the stance taken by DMK, Singhvi said, “If we (the Congress party) disagree with Sonia Gandhi on this issue, do you think we will agree with our ally? Congress’ stand and Tamil Nadu’s stand have always been different on the issue. Our stand has been clear and consistent on this matter for years.”

Listing reasons why the decision was “highly problematic”, Singhvi said it sends a message to the world that India extends to these killers such benefits, forgetting the nature of their crime. “They murdered, in cold blood and by deliberate design, a former Prime Minister.

“Why has the court, despite being aware of the nature of the crime, the evidence that led to their conviction and the previous objection of the Governor sought to grant preferential treatment to individuals convicted of such reprehensible, horrific and heinous crime?

“How will it in the future deal with similar claims by several other similarly placed or ever even seriously placed accused? How can the Supreme Court now refuse other similar claims, regardless of how heinous a crime has been committed?" he asked.  

 

