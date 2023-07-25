Discipline & decorum must, says Dhankhar

New Delhi, July 24
Vice President and Upper House Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said no country or system could flourish without discipline or decorum.
The moment discipline and decorum are compromised, institutions suffer severely, he said hours after naming AAP MP Sanjay Singh who was suspended from Rajya Sabha for unruly conduct and engaging in a heated exchange with TMC floor leader Derek O Brien who asked him to name the parties along with MPs who had given adjournment notices to discuss Manipur.
“You are challenging the authority of the Chair. I am warning you,” Dhankhar told Derek, who demanded that party names be mentioned too when the Chairman was listing names of MPs who had given notices.
Addressing a group of Indian Forest Service probationers at Parliament House today, Dhankhar said as House Chairman he was working to enforce discipline. “Never hesitate to take action to maintain decorum,” he said.
