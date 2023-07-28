 Disguised as ‘kanwariyas’, gunmen shoot dead gangster near temple in Jharkhand’s Dumka : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Disguised as ‘kanwariyas’, gunmen shoot dead gangster near temple in Jharkhand’s Dumka

Disguised as ‘kanwariyas’, gunmen shoot dead gangster near temple in Jharkhand’s Dumka

Around 30-40 criminal cases were pending against the slain gangster

Disguised as ‘kanwariyas’, gunmen shoot dead gangster near temple in Jharkhand’s Dumka

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Dumka/Jamshedpur, July 28

A dreaded gangster, wanted in at least 30 criminal cases, was shot dead near a temple in Jharkhand’s Dumka district in the early hours of Friday by men who were dressed as ‘kanwariyas’, police said.

Amarnath Singh, a resident of Jamshedpur, went to Basukinath temple in Dumka along with his family to pay obeisance in the holy month of ‘Shravan’ when the gunmen shot him from point blank range, they said.

The incident happened near Nandi Chowk around 12.45 am, said Dumka’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Amber Lakra.

Six empty cartridges were found at the spot, he said, adding that the post-mortem would reveal the exact number of bullets he received.

Around 30-40 criminal cases were pending against Singh, most of which were registered in Jamshedpur, the SP said.

The gunmen are yet to be identified, he said.

They took advantage of the ongoing ‘Shravan Mela’ and executed their plan by dressing up like ‘kanwariyas’, Lakra said.

Millions of devotees, known as ‘kanwariyas’, undertake the ‘Kanwar Yatra’ every year during the month of ‘Shravan’ to fetch holy water from the Ganga and carry them on their shoulders for kilometres to offer it to Shiva temples. The ‘kanwariyas’ usually dress in saffron outfits.

“It seems the incident is an outcome of gang rivalry,” the SP said, maintaining that an investigation is underway.

Almost simultaneously, six members of Singh’s gang were arrested from East Singhbhum district following an encounter with police on the National Highway-33 in Ghatsila police station area.

One of those arrested suffered injury in the leg, while some police personnel also sustained minor injuries in the gunfight, officials said.

East Singhbhum’s SSP Prabhat Kumar said “criminals” should mend their ways or face stringent action.

#Jharkhand

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

No metro project for Chandigarh, Lok Sabha told

2
Trending

Glen Maxwell, wife Vini host Tamil baby shower ceremony; fans hail him for respecting Indian traditions

3
Haryana

Allegations against Judge Parmar serious: Punjab and Haryana HC

4
Diaspora

UK lawyers’ watchdog opens investigation into false asylum claims

5
Nation

A black crow moment in Parliament

6
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

7
Nation

Supreme Court extends ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure till September 15

8
Himachal

Houses gone, deluge of woes for 130 Sainj families in Kullu district

9
Chandigarh

3 Chandigarh residents lose Rs 93L to cons offering work-from-home jobs; 9 held

10
Business

Currency note with * symbol in number panel valid note, says RBI

Don't Miss

View All
In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Top News

Supreme Court grants bail to activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira in Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case

Supreme Court grants bail to activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira in Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case

The activists had moved the top court against a Bombay High ...

Lok Sabha proceedings disrupted amid opposition protest over Manipur issue

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid opposition protest over Manipur issue

Soon after the House met at 11 am, the opposition members we...

Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after spat between Chairman, TMC leader Derek O’Brien

Refrain from indulging in theatrics, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar tells TMC leader Derek O’Brien

Upper House adjourned for the day

Santokh Singh murder case: AGTF in joint operation with Moga police arrest 3 shooters of Gopi Dallewalia gang

3 shooters of Gopi Dallewalia gang arrested in Moga's Santokh Singh murder case

Preliminary investigation reveals gangster Gopi Dallewalia a...

Professor held on charge of sexually assaulting woman on Delhi-Mumbai flight

Professor held on charge of sexually assaulting woman on Delhi-Mumbai flight

The 24-year-old victim and the accused were seated next to e...


Cities

View All

Spurt in land related cases likely after floodwater ebbs

Spurt in land related cases likely after floodwater ebbs

Morning rain washes away MC’s claims of readiness

Dog menace: Majitha road no exception to problem as MC sleeps

Knotty affair: Cables in historical Mai Bazaar act as dampener for tourists

Regularisation: Over 1K teachers stand to benefit in dist

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Experts raise heritage concerns vis-a-vis city development plans

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Experts raise heritage concerns vis-a-vis city development plans

Mohali: Inter-state racket of arms suppliers busted

3 Chandigarh residents lose Rs 93L to cons offering work-from-home jobs; 9 held

National-level kabaddi player among 2 arrested by Chandigarh Police with 18.6 gm heroin

13 works still pending, Chandigarh Smart City plan faces delays

Delhi Services Bill to be placed in Rajya Sabha next week

Delhi Services Bill to be placed in Rajya Sabha next week

Delhi to house world’s largest museum ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat’

Service charge ban: Delhi High Court imposes Rs 2 lakh cost on restaurant bodies

Delhi-NCR saw highest rabies deaths in 2022

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

Looking forward: Make drainage dept officials accountable for funds spent

Jalandhar: Bhogpur man dies in Canada; police launch investigation

Gates installed on busy stretch, residents write to CM, minister

Woman complains of breathing problems in Ludhiana’s Giaspura; past gas tragedy haunts locals

Woman complains of breathing problems in Ludhiana's Giaspura; past gas tragedy haunts locals

863 establishments owe Rs 6.26-cr PF dues, EPFO mulls penal action

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda’s last rites to be held tomorrow

After deluge, affected residents await relief

Monsoon fury: For Shivpuri residents, rain comes with spate of trouble

No respite from Chhoti Baradari encroachments

No respite from Chhoti Baradari encroachments

Police suspect hand of person known to victim

Students seek probe into lapsed UGC approval

2-day conference on cybernetics concludes