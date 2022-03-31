Displaced Pandits urge PM to send ‘The Kashmir Files’ to UNO

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, March 31

The displaced Kashmiri Pandits, under the aegis of an organisation called “Reconciliation, Return and Rehabilitation of Migrants”, on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi send “The Kashmir Files” movie to UNO and screened there to make the world community cognisant of the barbarity heaped on them which forced their mass exodus from the Valley.

The Pandits also urged Modi to immediately institute a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by retired Chief Justice of Supreme Court or its sitting Judge to investigate the ethnic cleansing of the Pandits and creating a situation for their exodus.

The atrocities of murder, loot, plunder and crimes against women targeting a community by another is a stand-out in terms of human rights violation and human tragedy of the world.

“The Pandits of Valley urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister send copy of the movie to UNO, and Capitals of all the countries, especially friendly countries to expose Pakistan of their hand for stoking religious-based terrorism in the Valley,” Reconciliation, Return and Rehabilitation Chairman Satish Mahaldar said.

Mahaldar hit out at Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal for his recent comments on “The Kashmir Files” movie in the Delhi Assembly, which he said, has hurt people with a conscience in general, and the entire Pandit community in general.

“It is not at all kind to make a mockery of the sufferings of the Pandits by being sarcastic on the contents of the movie, which should have evoked pathos from Kejriwal. The conduct of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP legislators is an epic case of humanity’s fall to bathos,” Mahaldar said.

He also urged the International Human Rights Commission, and India’s National Human Rights Commission to look into the case of violence against Pandits in light of revealing facts in the movie.