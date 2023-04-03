 Display PM Modi's degree at the entrance of new Parliament building: Sanjay Raut : The Tribune India

Display PM Modi's degree at the entrance of new Parliament building: Sanjay Raut

Let Parliament and country be aware of PM Modi’s academic qualification, says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader

Display PM Modi's degree at the entrance of new Parliament building: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. PTI file



PTI

Mumbai, April 3

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come forward to inform about his academic qualification and wondered what was the need to hide it.

The Rajya Sabha member said the PM’s degree should be displayed at the entrance of Parliament building. Let the lawmakers and the country be aware of his educational qualification, he added.

Raut made the comments while talking to reporters in New Delhi, three days after the Gujarat High Court set aside an order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) asking the Gujarat University to provide information on PM Modi’s degree to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

While noting that both Kejriwal and the CIC were “absolutely casual” in their approach, the court had also observed there was “indiscriminate misuse” of the RTI Act in this case.

Allowing the Gujarat University’s appeal against the CIC order, Justice Biren Vaishnav had also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on Kejriwal.

Raut on Monday said, “Narendra Modi sold tea at a railway platform and did his MA in Entire Political Science. The degree is historic and revolutionary. Display his degree at the grand entrance of the new Parliament building built by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“Let the entire Parliament and the country be aware of his education. What is the mystery behind it, why would one hide it,” he said.

Responding to a question seeking his opinion on the authenticity of the PM’s degree, Raut said, “The prime minister should come forward and inform us about the degree. The degree certificate was first shown to people by (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah.”

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sought details of his degree, but he was fined Rs 25,000 (by a Gujarat court), the Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson noted.

“If the educational degree of the country’s President, a High Court/Supreme Court judge or ours can be demanded, then why to hide the educational qualification of the prime minister? I think PM Modi should come forward and give a clarification,” Raut said.

Raut also claimed that most of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have “bogus” degrees.

“It is a factory of bogus degrees, you know it. Take any name and check their degree,” he said while responding to a query.

Asked if the degree matter surfaced to divert attention in Parliament from the Adani group issue (over allegations levelled by Hindenburg Research), Raut said, “Gautam Adani’s issue is not over. Even our leader Uddhav Thackeray raised it and stressed on the same issue in his Sunday rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (in Maharashtra).”

The degree issue came up after a Gujarat court imposed a fine on Kejriwal. What sort of fine and law is there when you seek the degree details of PM Modi? The issue itself is self-explanatory about what is right and wrong, he said.

Raut also came out in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been disqualified from the Lok Sabha following conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remarks.

“Gandhi’s disqualification is illegal and the case is also bogus. I am sure that a higher court in Gujarat will do justice to Gandhi,” said Raut, whose party is an ally of the Congress in Maharashtra.

To a query on some recent incidents of violence in the country, Raut claimed, “The BJP has created a new wing just to stoke violence and riots in the country. It wants more and more such incidents before facing the general polls or to postpone elections. Who started violence in Hooghly or Howrah? Who is doing it in Maharashtra?” “The violence in West Bengal is BJP sponsored, with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as target. They are targeting certain constituencies for political gain. The states are selected in such a way where either the BJP is not in power or the BJP government is weak, such as Maharashtra,” he further claimed.

How can the Ram Navami celebration be the reason behind violence, he wondered.

Raut also hit out at the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra.

“The Shinde camp-BJP government in Maharashtra is very weak and unpopular. There will be a whitewash, hence riots are being instigated there. Karnataka is going to polls, while the BJP will not win in West Bengal. Wherever the BJP fears of political losses, violence is erupting,” the Rajya Sabha member claimed.

He further said nobody has stopped Union Home Minister Amit Shah from taking stern action against rioters.

“We will definitely raise the issue in Parliament, but will also not give up on Adani (issue),” he added.

#Mumbai #narendra modi #sanjay raut #shiv sena

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Video: Here is what Deep Sidhu's girlfriend Reena Rai said on Amritpal Singh, reviving 'Waris Punjab De'

2
Punjab

Amritpal Singh trail: Uttar Pradesh gurdwara under scanner after CCTV footage found 'missing'

3
Punjab

Congress mulls sending Navjot Sidhu to battleground Karnataka

4
Punjab

Kidnapping of millitant Paramjit Singh Panjwar's mother: Former Punjab Police AIG Jagdip Singh declared PO

5
Punjab

Gangsters are just pawns, somebody else is planning the moves: Navjot Sidhu at Moosewala’s residence in Mansa

6
Punjab

Come April 6, Neos Air to link Amritsar with Toronto via Milan

7
Chandigarh

PGI to fill 370 posts by September, Centre told

8
Nation

More rain ahead, wheat yield to fall in Punjab, Haryana, UP

9
Punjab

Locals mum, no new leads on Amritpal Singh

10
World

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices

Don't Miss

View All
Rain likely for two days
Chandigarh

Rain likely for two days

Navjot Sidhu to visit Sidhu Moosewala’s family on April 3 to express grief
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu to visit Sidhu Moosewala’s family on April 3 to express grief

Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer
World

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture
Amritsar

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Top News

Rahul Gandhi gets bail in defamation case; BJP slams show of strength at court

Rahul Gandhi gets bail in defamation case; BJP slams show of strength at court

Calls it bid to intimidate judiciary | Sentence to remain su...

CBI must go after corrupt without fear: PM Modi

CBI must go after corrupt without fear: PM Modi

In veiled attack on Cong, says earlier govts did nothing to ...

Rs 16.6 lakh crore direct tax mop-up, exceeds estimates by 17.6%

Rs 16.6 lakh crore direct tax mop-up, exceeds estimates by 17.6%

Fresh Provocation: China renames 11 more locations in Arunachal

Fresh Provocation: China renames 11 more locations in Arunachal

Beijing renames places for third time in six years

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave


Cities

View All

Come April 6, Neos Air to link Amritsar with Toronto via Milan

Come April 6, Neos Air to link Amritsar with Toronto via Milan

Kidnapping of millitant Paramjit Singh Panjwar's mother: Former Punjab Police AIG Jagdip Singh declared PO

Panic grips Faizpura locality as drunken men open fire into air

Mobile phone recovered from Central Jail inmate

Women hold march against drug menace

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Bathinda to get botanical garden on 7.5 acres

Masks make a comeback at crowded places in Chandigarh, Haryana amid fresh Covid threat

Masks make a comeback at crowded places in Chandigarh, Haryana amid fresh Covid threat

PGI to fill 370 posts by September, Centre told

Fire system in Panchkula societies ‘defunct’

Baltana railway underpass nearing reality

Kidney racket busted in Dera Bassi, two staffers of private hospital arrested

Delhi excise scam: Court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till April 17

Delhi excise scam: Court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till April 17

Delhi court orders framing of charges against IM’s Yasin Bhatkal, others for conspiring to 'wage war against India'

Housing sales in Gurugram up 10%, down 30% in Delhi, Ghaziabad

Restore fare concessions offered to senior citizens by Railways: Kejriwal to PM

Narcotics Control Bureau seized Rs 940 crore narcotics last year

Jalandhar bypoll: Slain singer’s father to canvass against govt

Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh to canvass against Punjab Govt in Jalandhar bypoll

14 yrs on, High Court forms 3-advocate panel to conduct temple election

2 drug smugglers held in Phillaur

23 Covid cases in past two days

‘Aakhiri Umeed’ for the underprivileged

Ludhiana Civic body floats tenders for two projects under Smart City Mission

Ludhiana Civic body floats tenders for two projects under Smart City Mission

Atal Apartments: Ludhiana Improvement Trust to hand over allotment letters for HIG, MIG flats soon

Covid surge: 11 test +ve in Ludhiana district

Incidents creation of those working at instance of politicians: SGPC General Secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal

Man gets life term for killing paramour’s spouse

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s security halved, to pay tributes to Sidhu Moosewala today

Navjot Singh Sidhu's security halved, to pay tributes to Sidhu Moosewala today

Three arrested with 71,540 tablets of habit-forming drug

NGOs should come forward to help special children, says MLA

Woman, ‘godman’ booked for theft