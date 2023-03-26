 Disqualify me for life, will keep fighting for democracy: Rahul : The Tribune India

Disqualify me for life, will keep fighting for democracy: Rahul

Disqualify me for life, will keep fighting for democracy: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi at a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday. ANI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 25

After losing his Lok Sabha membership following a two-year sentence in a 2019 defamation case, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi told the media on Saturday that he was disqualified because Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “scared of his next speech in Parliament on industrialist Gautam Adani”.

I’m Gandhi, not Savarkar

My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi and Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone. Rahul Gandhi, Congress

Declaring that he was not scared of disqualification or going to jail, Rahul (52) said he would keep asking questions even if that meant disqualification for life.

“Disqualify me for life or put me in jail, I will keep fighting for democracy. I will not stop,” he said.

Rahul alleged that they (BJP government) did not want him to attend Parliament. “The PM was terrified of my next speech. I see fear in his eyes. That’s the reason for the ‘distraction’ in Parliament and now my disqualification,” the former Wayanad MP said at a press conference at the AICC headquarters with top leaders, including Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, flanking him. Claiming that he was here defending the democratic voice of the Indian people, he said, “I will continue to do that. I am not scared of these threats, disqualifications, allegations or prison sentences. These people don’t understand me yet, I am not scared of them.”

While the Congress top brass later held a strategy meeting and vowed to take the fight to the ground, Rahul termed the developments as a “panic reaction by the government”. “They have given the Opposition the biggest weapon,” he noted, thanking other parties for rallying behind him and urging them to work together.

The former Congress chief was, however, evasive about the BJP spinning his defamatory remarks “How come all thieves have Modi surname” into an anti-OBC narrative. “Everything the government is doing, including the OBC narrative, is meant to distract from the main question about the relationship between PM and Adani and about whose Rs 20,000 crore are invested in Adani’s shell companies,” he said.Rahul reiterated his London remarks today saying “democracy had been finished in India”.

The Congress leader, who plans to start the second leg of his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ soon, alleged that Union ministers lied that he sought foreign intervention to save Indian democracy. “I never said foreign powers should help us. I said fixing democracy is our own issue but I was not allowed to respond in the Lok Sabha. When I met Speaker Om Birla to seek permission, he smiled and said he could not do anything,” he said, refusing to comment on his legal strategy.

Maintaining that he would not apologise, he said, “My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi and Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone.” He said during his ‘yatra’, he had spoken of bringing all segments together (in reference to BJP’s anti-OBC offensive).

Rahul, who had tendered an unconditional apology to the apex court for attributing “Chowkidar chor hai” comments to the SC, also said that he did not care whether or not he was an MP. “My mission is to speak the truth and I will continue with my ‘tapasya’ (mission),” he said. Rahul is said to be planning to soon write a letter to the people of Wayanad explaining how he felt about the turn of events. The Congress will hold a ‘satyagrah’ across the country on Sunday.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Akal Takht Jathedar asks Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh to surrender before police

2
Punjab

Punjab minister Harjot Bains marries IPS officer Jyoti Yadav in Rupnagar

3
Punjab

Rajnath Singh visits Radha Soami Satsang in Punjab's Beas, meets chief Gurinder Dhillon

4
Punjab

Couple having links with Papalpreet Singh detained in Jammu

5
Nation

Disqualified from Lok Sabha as PM Modi scared of my next speech on Adani issue: Rahul Gandhi

6
Jalandhar

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal lay foundation stone of Guru Ravidas Bani research center at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar

7
Nation

PIL in Supreme Court challenges 'automatic disqualification' of lawmakers upon conviction and 2-year sentence

8
Punjab

Speculation rife information was leaked to Waris Punjab De chief

9
Sports

Double delight: Boxers Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora crowned world champions

10
Punjab

Farmers advised to resume crop harvesting after untimely showers cover up rain deficiency in Punjab, Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna
Chandigarh

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna Lake

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan
Punjab

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala
Punjab Martyrs’ Day

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story
Trending

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story

Top News

Congress to observe day-long 'Satyagraha' across country today in protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP

Congress to observe day-long 'Satyagraha' across country today in protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP

Rahul was disqualified from Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after...

Disqualify me for life, will keep fighting for democracy: Rahul

Disqualify me for life, will keep fighting for democracy: Rahul

Despite India’s request, Pak levying fee on Kartarpur Sahib pilgrims

Despite India's request, Pak levying fee on Kartarpur Sahib pilgrims

1.7 lakh pilgrims have visited the shrine since 2019

Scooter used by fugitive Amritpal was left in Patiala by harbourer

Scooter used by fugitive Amritpal was left in Patiala by harbourer

STUDY VISA FRAUD

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

An immigration consultant who facilitated fake admission let...


Cities

View All

Upset over mother’s illness, sisters end life in Amritsar

Upset over mother’s illness, sisters end life in Amritsar

Rain effect: Yield may drop by 10% in Amritsar district

Farmers’ body demands compensation for crop damaged due to rain, hailstorm

Chief Khalsa Diwan passes Rs 157-crore budget for 2023-24 in Amritsar

Democratic Teachers’ Front holds protest in Tarn Taran over death of three teachers in road mishap

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Vendors thrive near PGI gate in Chandigarh

Vendors thrive near PGI gate in Chandigarh

20 more AC buses added to Chandigarh Transport Undertaking fleet, to be put on long routes

Chandigarh Civic body earns Rs 1 crore from parking lots in month

Fake bank guarantees for parking contracts: Two Delhi residents land in police net

Clear sky likely for two days in Chandigarh

Atishi inaugurates heritage walk at Delhi’s Hauz Khas

Atishi inaugurates heritage walk at Delhi’s Hauz Khas

DCW takes cognisance of ‘illegal’ training on conversion therapy of LGBTQI+, writes to NMC

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal pay obeisance at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal lay foundation stone of Guru Ravidas Bani research center at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: AAP’s power show at Dera Ballan today

Amritpal case: 3-day remand for Papalpreet's friend Baljit Kaur

Amritpal Singh's escape: 2 more held for providing bikes

Days after audio clip fiasco, AAP leader Rajiv Bhagat joins BJP

Waterlogged roads trouble commuters after rain in city

Another plaint against DMCH, misuse of IT exemption alleged

Businessman nabbed for copying product design

Civic body collects Rs 25L property tax

Seven jail inmates booked for clash

No check on use of pressure horns

No check on use of pressure horns in Patiala

Licence of immigration firm cancelled

Aashirwad Scheme: Man booked for using fake documents to avail of benefit

Man held with 1-kg opium