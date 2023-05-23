Disregarding propriety: Kharge on PM opening new Parliament

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 22

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday slammed the BJP government at the Centre over the inauguration of the new Parliament building by the Prime Minister. He said the government ensured election of the President from the Dalit and tribal communities only for electoral reasons.

“The Office of the President of India is reduced to tokenism under the BJP-RSS government,” Kharge said.

In a series of tweets, Kharge said, “It looks like the Modi government has ensured election of President of India from the Dalit and the tribal communities only for electoral reasons. While former President (Ram Nath) Kovind was not invited for the new Parliament’s foundation-laying ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu is not being invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament building.” “The Parliament is the supreme legislative body of the Republic of India and the President is its highest Constitutional authority. She alone represents government, Opposition and every citizen alike. She is the first citizen of India,” Kharge said.

“Inauguration of the new Parliament building by her will symbolise the government`s commitment to democratic values and Constitutional propriety. The Modi government has repeatedly disrespected propriety,” Kharge added.

Meanwhile, a day after meeting his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar called on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday to pave the way for holding a meeting of non-BJP parties. This was the second meeting in the past one and a half months between Kharge and Kumar.