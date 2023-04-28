Disrespectful: Wrestlers on PT Usha’s remarks

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, April 27

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) top brass, including its president PT Usha and joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey’s assertions that the wrestlers sitting on dharna are “tarnishing the country’s image” have struck a raw nerve.

Both Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, who are leading the protest to get justice in the sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said Usha’s comments were plain disrespectful.

“No one is brave enough to speak against Brij Bhushan. We spoke, came forward and we know that we have taken a big risk and it may last a lifetime. The administration, the Sports Ministry, the IOA and other federations — everyone is trying to protect one man. All crooks have come together to shield one man,” Vinesh said responding to Usha’s comments.

“Usha ma’am has made it clear that she does not respect our feelings,” she said. Bajrang also questioned Usha saying that as a woman athlete, they thought she would be sympathetic to the wrestlers.

Earlier in the day, Usha and IOA joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey, while announcing the decision to appoint a three-member ad hoc committee that will include Bhupendra Singh Bajwa and Suma Shirur, besides a judge, criticised the wrestlers for the sit-in.

Interestingly, the wrestlers had first approached the IOA in an open letter in January after which a committee, led by MC Mary Kom, was constituted to probe the allegations. The probe committee is yet to submit a report in the matter.

“The IOA has an athlete commission in place and instead of hitting the streets, these wrestlers should have come to us. We have formed an ad hoc committee comprising Bhupendra Bajwa and Suma Shirur,” Usha told the media after an executive body meeting of the IOA.

“The athletes should be disciplined. If their problems are real, they should have come to us earlier. It is not good for sports. If they were not satisfied with us, then they could’ve gone anywhere. But hitting the streets is not good for sports. We don’t want any problems for Indian sports. We want our athletes to participate in Asian Games and that’s why we have constituted an ad hoc committee,” Usha said.

Chaubey, who is also the president of the All-India Football Committee, said the protest was tarnishing the country’s image.