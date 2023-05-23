Disruption can’t be weaponised as political strategy: V-P to MLAs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 22

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said disruption and disturbance in Parliament and state Legislative Assemblies could not be weaponised as a political strategy and appealed to legislators and presiding officers to urgently address the malaise.

Addressing the silver jubilee celebrations of Kerala Assembly building Niyamasabha in Thiruvananthapuram, the V-P said that authorities in constitutional positions must exemplify their conduct by high standards of propriety, dignity and decorum.

Visits teacher in Kannur V-P Dhankhar paid a visit to 83-year-old Ratna Nair, his teacher at Sainik School in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. “A proud student pays gratitude to his favourite teacher!” V-P Office tweeted along with pictures at her residence in Panniannur village, Kannur.

Dhankhar asked the legislators to draw inspiration from the Constituent Assembly which dealt with many issues over three years, without any disruptions, and underlined that effective legislature functioning is the safest guarantee to preserving democratic values and holding executive accountable. He called for stamping out the “worrisome trend of intolerance towards the other point of view”.

He praised the Legislative Assembly of Kerala for enacting many progressive legislations. He commended the Keralite diaspora that has contributed immensely to the state GDP through remittance and mentioned several prominent Keralites who had achieved glory in their chosen vocations.