District jail in UP celebrates birth of prisoner’s baby

Balrampur (UP), August 27
The district jail here celebrated the birth of an inmate’s baby with flowers and folk songs to make her feel at home.
Prison Superintendent Kundan Kumar said the inmate Maya Devi, a resident of Bihar, was pregnant when she was brought to the jail undertrial. She has been looked after by the staff since then.
On August 19, Devi gave birth to a child in the jail hospital under the supervision of Jail Medical Officer Ratnasen.
The officer said in order to give the new mother and her child a home-like environment, celebrations were held on the sixth day of the child’s birth on Friday evening.
The women’s barracks were decorated with flower garlands and the female inmates sang folk songs and danced during the celebration.
Gifts like a cradle, toys and new clothes were also presented for the newborn child, whereas the mother was gifted a new saree.
Devi said she had never imagined that she would get such care in jail after the birth of her child.
After coming to the jail, she was worried about her childbirth but all her worries vanished after seeing the response and support of the jail staff, she said.
The Jail Superintendent said special care is being taken to ensure that the basic rights of the under trial prisoners in jail are not violated.
