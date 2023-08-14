'Diversity deficit' in Supreme Court, high courts: Parliamentary panel

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 13

Highlighting poor representation of Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), women, and minorities in the Supreme Court and high courts, a parliamentary panel has said the higher judiciary suffered from a “diversity deficit”.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law and Justice headed by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi pointed out that out of 601 HC judges appointed since 2018, only 18, 9 and 32 judges belonged to SC, STs and minorities while 72 and 91 were from OBC and women categories, respectively. While there was no clarity about the category of 13 judges, the rest 457 belonged to the general category, it stated.

“The representation of SCs, STs, OBCs, women, and minorities in the higher judiciary is far below the desired levels and does not reflect the social diversity of the country. In recent years, there has been a declining trend in representation from all marginalised sections of Indian society,” the report of the committee said.

“Though there is no provision for reservation in the judicial appointments at High Courts and Supreme Court level, the committee feels that adequate representation of various sections of Indian society will further strengthen the trust, credibility, and acceptability of the Judiciary among the citizens,” it stated.

