Diving Support Vessels 'Nistar', 'Nipun' launched

  • Two indigenously designed and built Diving Support Vessels of the Navy were launched in Visakhapatnam on Thursday
  • Named ‘Nistar’ and ‘Nipun’, the ships were launched by Kala Hari Kumar, the wife of the Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, as per naval traditions
  • The ships are capable of conducting search and rescue operations and carrying out helicopter operations at sea
  • The vessels are first-of-its-kind ships, indigenously designed and built at Hindustan Shipyard Ltd
  • The two have been manufactured with over 80 per cent indigenous content. TNS