Diving Support Vessels 'Nistar', 'Nipun' launched

- Two indigenously designed and built Diving Support Vessels of the Navy were launched in Visakhapatnam on Thursday
- Named ‘Nistar’ and ‘Nipun’, the ships were launched by Kala Hari Kumar, the wife of the Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, as per naval traditions
- The ships are capable of conducting search and rescue operations and carrying out helicopter operations at sea
- The vessels are first-of-its-kind ships, indigenously designed and built at Hindustan Shipyard Ltd
- The two have been manufactured with over 80 per cent indigenous content. TNS