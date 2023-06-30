 DMK may consider browbeating Tamil Nadu Guv Ravi over minister Senthil Balaji’s dismissal : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • DMK may consider browbeating Tamil Nadu Guv Ravi over minister Senthil Balaji’s dismissal

DMK may consider browbeating Tamil Nadu Guv Ravi over minister Senthil Balaji’s dismissal

Ravi’s order dismissing Minister V Senthil Balaji from the Cabinet was placed under abeyance by the Raj Bhavan within hours following Union Home Ministry’s intervention

DMK may consider browbeating Tamil Nadu Guv Ravi over minister Senthil Balaji’s dismissal

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and DMK minister V Senthil Balaji. PTI files



PTI

Chennai, June 30

The DMK may weigh all the options and legal factors related to Governor RN Ravi’s later backtracked move to dismiss Minister V Senthil Balaji from the Cabinet, sources said on Friday.

The party brass may consult its leaders and office-bearers to devise a strategy—both legal and political—on the matter.

“The Governor has backtracked and he has been exposed thoroughly,” an office-bearer told PTI adding all the political maneuvering of the BJP to target the DMK has been backfiring in Tamil Nadu.

Sources said there was no need ‘immediately’ to look into legal aspects or consider anything else (such as the possibility of political interests over the dismissal and a counter-strategy to frustrate it), as the dismissal was now on hold.

On Thursday, hours after dismissing Balaji from the cabinet, Ravi had later kept it in abeyance.

The DMK, may however consider weighing legal options to take on the Governor for his alleged excesses and fight the BJP politically at the right time and as and when warranted, sources added.

Senthil Balaji is an influential leader in the western Kongu region. He was previously with the AIADMK before joining the DMK years ago.

Ravi’s order dismissing Minister V Senthil Balaji from the Cabinet was placed under abeyance by the Raj Bhavan within hours following Union Home Ministry’s intervention, the DMK said on Friday.

The ruling DMK organ ‘Murasoli’ said Ravi’s dismissal directive was “put on hold within five hours as per the advisory of the Union Home Ministry.” Briefly explaining the sequence of events on June 29 related to the dismissal order, the Tamil daily underscored the ‘strong condemnation’ it evoked from legal luminaries and party leaders.

The daily said by midnight ‘information’ came that the dismissal order was being held in abeyance for soliciting Attorney General’s opinion on the matter. “It is noteworthy that the Governor’s order was put on hold in five hours.” In a late evening communication to the chief minister, the governor said he would consult the attorney general and seek his legal opinion about the move. The governor had explained the reasons for his removing Balaji from the cabinet.

The order to dismiss Balaji, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a cash-for-jobs scam and since hospitalised, from the Council of Ministers has been kept in abeyance by the governor until further communication.

Meanwhile, posters sprung up in the city, asking whether “Guindy would write to Delhi”, about the pending cases against a set of union ministers and seek their ouster from the cabinet.

Guindy, an obvious reference to the Raj Bhavan, in Chennai is where the Governor’s residence is located.

#Tamil Nadu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Dharmendra posts heartfelt message for Hema Malini, daughters Esha and Ahana

2
Chandigarh

Watch: Youths in SUVs create ruckus on Chandigarh roads, challaned after video goes viral

3
Punjab

Chit fund scam: Punjab govt to sell properties of Pearl Group to return duped investors’ money

4
Diaspora

101-year-old Sikh World War II veteran honoured by UK PM Rishi Sunak with Points of Light award

5
Punjab

6 FIRs, no action; Mishra evaded arrest in Punjab

6
Nation

TN Guv dismisses arrested minister Senthil Balaji from Cabinet, sparks oppn outrage, CM Stalin vows to fight legally

7
Nation

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad discharged from hospital, car used by attackers recovered

8
Trending

‘Wholesome video’: Amritsar police official rescues stray dog stuck in vehicle, netizens all hearts

9
J & K

Think, rethink consequences of Uniform Civil Code: Farooq Abdullah to Centre

10
World

Aspartame sweetener, used in diet sodas and chewing gum, likely to be named a carcinogen by WHO’s cancer research agency

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

President Xi Jinping will attend virtual SCO summit hosted by India: Chinese Foreign Ministry

President Xi Jinping will attend virtual SCO summit hosted by India: Chinese Foreign Ministry

This is the first official announcement about Xi's participa...

Sensex, Nifty touch all-time high levels in early trade

Sensex, Nifty touch all-time high levels in early trade

Buying in index major Infosys and HDFC Bank also helps marke...

Toll rises to 3 in fresh firing in Manipur

Toll in fresh firing in Manipur rises to 3

Armed rioters had opened unprovoked firing at Haraothel vill...

Rahul Gandhi to travel to Manipur’s Moirang to visit relief camps

Rahul Gandhi to travel to Manipur's Moirang to visit relief camps

Gandhi will also meet intellectuals and civil society repres...

PM Modi travels in metro to attend Delhi University event

PM Modi travels in Metro to attend Delhi University event

Security stepped up, over 1,000 personnel deployed for PM’s ...


Cities

View All

Farmers ‘forced’ to sell maize, moong below MSP

Farmers ‘forced’ to sell maize, moong below MSP

Knotty affair: Tokrian Wala Bazaar turns into ‘taran wala bazaar’

Pathetic parks: Park in Telephone Exchange area reduced to parking lot

Eid-al-Adha celebrated with religious fervour, enthusiasm

Two accomplices of Abhi Pehalwan held in murder attempt case

Cong alleges collapse of law & order

Cong alleges collapse of law & order

First monsoon showers expose ill-preparedness

First monsoon showers expose ill-preparedness

GMCH Emergency wards inundated

Three challaned after viral video

Rain pours misery in Zirakpur, Kharar

Panchkula roads turn into canals

CM halts appointments of officers facing probe

CM halts appointments of officers facing probe

Delhi Education Minister to take charge of Finance, Revenue depts

Discom conducts monsoon safety drive in Delhi

Gurugram hospital performs India’s first surgery for schizophrenia

Defying waste segregation, littering may cost you dear

Defying waste segregation, littering may cost you dear

DC office staff to go on pen-down strike

Residents suffer, authorities in slumber

6 FIRs, no action; Mishra evaded arrest in Punjab

No Urdu classes since last year, reason lack of qualified teachers

First monsoon showers expose civic body’s ill-preparedness

First monsoon showers expose civic body’s ill-preparedness

Moga elderly couple drowns as car falls into Sirhind canal

Man held with 24,850 intoxicating tablets

1,000-acre village common land freed of encroachments in dist

After tomatoes, fruits out of reach for many

Rainwater floods Patiala roads, enters houses

Rainwater floods Patiala roads, enters houses

Punjabi varsity reduces student intake of affiliated colleges for malpractices

Project on livelihood security for women jail inmates