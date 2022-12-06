DMK moves SC, seeks review of EWS verdict

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 5

Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking review of the court’s verdict upholding the constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections (EWS) in government jobs and educational institutions.

By 3:2 majority, a five-judge Constitution Bench led by then Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit had, on November 7, declared that the 103rd constitutional amendment providing for the EWS quota was valid and it didn’t violate basic structure of the Constitution.

The use of basic structure doctrine as a “sword” to “stultify” the state’s effort to do economic justice can’t be countenanced, it had said.