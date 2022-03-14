DMK, Trinamool members oppose interest rate cut on EPF deposits

New Delhi, March 14
DMK member T R Baalu on Monday slammed the government for lowering the interest rate on Employees’ Provident Fund deposits to 8.1 per cent.
Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Baalu also demanded that the Centre restore the interest rate on EPF deposits to 8.5 per cent and fix the minimum pension under the employee pension scheme at Rs 3,000 per month.
Baalu, who represents Sriperumbudur in Lok Sabha, said the seventh pay commission had recommended Rs 18,000 as minimum wage and Rs 9,000 as monthly pension.
However, he said that the Centre only pays Rs 1,000 as monthly pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS).
“Adding insult to the injury, the EPFO now has reduced the interest rates on EPF from 8.5 per cent to 8.1 per cent . It is the most dangerous issue. This is not good. I demand that the EPFO should restore 8.5 per cent interest on EPF and there should be a minimum pension of Rs 3000,” Baalu said.
Trinamool member Saugata Ray also objected to the lowering of interest rate on EPF deposits and voiced concern about the privatisation policy of the government.
“The government should not take the victories in the assembly elections to ride roughshod on the workers. Already it has shown its teeth by reducing the interest rate on EPF deposits,” Ray said.
He said the government has sold Air India and Neelanchal Ispat Nigam Limited and has lined up privatisation of Life Insurance Corporation, two public sector banks and listed out 36 public sector undertakings for strategic disinvestment.
Ray said the government was also planning to sell airports and ports to private companies and to invite private companies in railways.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Covid vaccination for 12-14-year-olds, booster for all 60-plus from March 16
Biological E’s Corbevax will be administered to them
5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap
The injured have been admitted to local hospital
Senior advocate Amol Rattan Singh Sidhu tipped to be new Punjab Advocate-General
Sidhu has been the president of Punjab and Haryana High Cour...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukraine, Russia resume talks as fighting nears Kyiv
Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak tweets a photo...
Will miss this House, have a huge responsibility now: Bhagwant Mann after resigning as Sangrur MP
Says AAP is not new, knows how to run governments