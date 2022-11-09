‘Do dina se chadh raho hai jo bukhaar, naak beh rahi so alag’: UP student’s blatantly funny sick-leave application to school principal goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 9

A school student in Uttar Pradesh was feeling under the weather and so, decided to write a sick-leave application to his principal. His unusually funny case has left netizens in splits.

Shared on Twitter by IAS officer Arpit Verma, the post shows a leave application written by a student named Kalua. The school address on the letter states that the student belongs to Bundelkhand.

Kalua’s hilarious way of describing his situation has tickled the funny bones of netizens.

In an honest way, the boy tries to justify in his unique Bundelkhandi style how his health wouldn’t allow him to attend school for a few days. He seeks permission to skip the classes for “do-chaar din”. By the end of the application, Kalua blatantly tells the truth as he writes, “agar hum nahi aaye to konsa tumhau school band ho jaye (Even if I don’t turn up, your school won’t be closed)”.

He signs off with the remark, “Yours sincerely, Kalua.”

Take a look at the tweet here:

The post garnered around 10k likes and an array of reactions. Some even saved the template for applying sick leaves in future.

बचपन की यादें तरो ताजा हो गई.... 🤣🤣 — Mahesh Singh (@MaheshS09785735) April 29, 2022

Bachhe ne bundelkhandi dialect ka use Kiya hai...formality Kam hai...natural and candid expression !! 👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻 — Dr. Shraddha Gupta (@Shraddh56141048) April 29, 2022

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Jaydev Rana (@JaydevR4) May 3, 2022

Wah ji wah 😂😂 — Deepika Tiwari (@DeepikaT99) April 29, 2022

Simplicity...genuinely — dharmendra k dewan (@dharmdewan) April 29, 2022

