Do not use terrorism for diplomatic point-scoring: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sandeep Dikshit
Benaulim (Goa), May 5
In an indirect rebuttal to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s concerns on cross-border terrorism and curbing terrorist-financing, his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called upon the SCO to collectively eradicate the menace of terrorism and ``not get caught up in weaponising terrorism for diplomatic point-scoring’’.
Instead, he reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment to SCO. ``There couldn’t be a more powerful indication of the importance that Pakistan attaches to the SCO than my presence here in Goa for this meeting,’’ he said in his opening address at the SCO Foreign Ministers’ meeting being held here.
The Pakistan Foreign Minister also underscored the importance of enhanced cooperation and regional integration. ``When great powers play the role of peacemaker, we can unlock the potential of peace while paving the way for greater cooperation, regional integration and economic opportunities for our people,’’ he stated.
The first Pakistan Foreign Minister to visit India after 12 years, Bilawal also spoke on unilateral and illegal measures by states in violation of international law and said UNSC resolutions run counter to the SCO objectives.
Bilawal was greeted only with a frosty ‘Namastey’ on Friday by Jaishankar.
