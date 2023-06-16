Doctors accused of leaving scissors inside body after surgery in Jaipur hospital, patient dies

IANS

Jaipur, June 16

A family has accused Jaipur's Fortis Hospital of negligence during a heart surgery and claimed that the doctors left surgical scissors inside the body due to which the patient died.

"After the operation, the patient's health continued to deteriorate and he died after 12 days. When the family reached the crematorium to collect the bones post cremation, they found surgical scissors," said the family.

However, when the family contacted the hospital, they denied the allegations as baseless.

The family of the deceased has now lodged a complaint against the hospital at the Jawahar Circle police station.

Kamal, the son of Upendra Sharma (74), a resident of the city's Mansarovar area, has alleged in the complaint that on May 29, his father was taken to Fortis Hospital following ill health.

On May 30 at around 8.30 pm, his father was taken for the operation. He was brought out of the operation theatre at around 1.30 am. He was discharged by the evening of May 31.

The son alleged that the father's health started deteriorating two days after he was brought home. When they spoke to the doctors, they said everything would be fine after some time.

Meanwhile, on June 12, his health started deteriorating and he died at 8.30 pm.

The next day, the last rites were performed at the cremation ground at Maharani Farm. On the morning of June 15, when Kamal went to the crematorium to collect the ashes, a pair of surgical scissors were found.

Neerav Bansal, Zonal Director, Fortis Hospital, Jaipur, said the family's claim is false, baseless and malicious.

"We have all post-surgery reports and X-rays of the patient which confirm that there were no surgical scissors or any other foreign object inside the body. Fortis follows stringent protocols to ensure that such errors do not occur."

Meanwhile, under the instructions of state Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, a three-member committee has been former to investigate the matter. The committee will submit its report in three days.