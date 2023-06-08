 Does Rahul’s mohabbat ki dukaan include killing of Sikhs? Smriti attacks Congress : The Tribune India

Does Rahul’s mohabbat ki dukaan include killing of Sikhs? Smriti attacks Congress

Says Opposition aspirations will be swept away in 2024

Does Rahul’s mohabbat ki dukaan include killing of Sikhs? Smriti attacks Congress

Union Minister Smriti Irani addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 8

Senior BJP leader and union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi asking whether his “Mobahhat ki dukaan” included the killing of Sikhs, the disrespect of Sengol and the boycott of a new national Parliament building.

Addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters today, Irani, who had in 2019 defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi Lok Sabha seat, also accused the Congress leadership of “using external forces to assault Indian democratic structures and intensifying these attacks as elections draw near.”

On Opposition unity attempts and the planned meeting in Patna on June 23, Irani said, “Those seeking solace in one another, those who are unable to stand on their feet are now hoping to assemble in a place where a Rs 1750 crore structure was just swept away in water. The aspirations of these people will be similarly swept away in 2024 is my firm belief.”

On Gandhi’s new “Mohabbat ki dukaan” targline, Irani said, “For a lady to converse on a topic like Mohabbat ki dukaan would be a tad bit unchivalrous. But when you talk about mohabbat, does that include killing of Sikhs, kidnapping of women in Rajasthan, denouncing the Hindu way of life, partnering with those who want to undermine India? Does that mohabbat compel you to seek outside support against your own democracy?

What kind of mohabbat is this that boycotts its own Parliament, disrespects Sengol, a powerful symbol of India’s cultural and political unification? “Yeh kaisa ishq hai joh desh se nahi, apni political siyasat se hai (What kind of love is this? It is not with one’s own country but only with one’s political power?”

Irani, who is also minister for minority affairs, rejected Congress charge that the BJP was anti-minority.

”One yardstick of measuring support is budget allocation by a government. Gandhi family which calls itself the protector of Muslims had allocated Rs 12,000 crore in its UPA term to minorities. The BJP in nine years of rule has allocated Rs 31450 cr,” she said.

The Amethi MP alleged that intensification of Congress (read Rahul Gandhi currently in the US) activities as elections approach near signal the fact that its leadership, in their hunger for power, is hell bent on assaulting Indian democratic processes.”

“Why are Gandhi family people so helpless?” Irani asked.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Bathinda

Facing deportation, students from Punjab on the warpath in Canada

2
Nation

Acclaimed Gujarat cardiologist, who successfully performed 16,000 heart surgeries, dies of cardiac attack at 41

3
Delhi

Wrestlers suspend protest till June 15 after meeting sports minister Anurag Thakur; WFI elections to be held by June 30

4
Nation

Legendary DD anchor, compere Gitanjali Aiyar passes away at 76

5
Nation

GCM convicts lieutenant colonel of improper relation with woman clerk

6
Haryana

100 societies under lens in Gurugram, buyers seek safety reports

7
Nation

Rajasthan: Man abducts woman, forcibly marries her by carrying her in his arms around a small fire; video goes viral

8
Punjab

Month on, no trace of Tarn Taran youth 'kidnapped' by travel agents

9
Haryana

Project manager held for flyover collapse in Gurugram

10
Delhi

Manish Sisodia’s ailing wife pens emotional note after meeting him; says police stood outside bedroom to hear them

Don't Miss

View All
Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

Top News

Four children injured in knife attack in French town of Annecy

Knife attacker injures several people, including children, in French Alpine town

Children were attacked on a playground, tweets a local lawma...

Bombay High Court to hear Sameer Wankhede's plea seeking quashing of CBI's extortion and bribery case against him

Bombay High Court extends Sameer Wankhede's interim protection from arrest in extortion and bribery case till June 23

Wankhede moved the high court last month seeking quashing of...

At IP university campus launch, 'Modi, Modi' slogans interrupt Kejriwal's speech

At IP university campus launch in Delhi, 'Modi, Modi' slogans interrupt Kejriwal's speech

AAP accuses the BJP of creating a ruckus at the event

Mysterious explosion at Ludhiana court complex leads to chaos

Explosion outside 'malkhana' adjoining district court complex in Ludhiana as waste was being burnt

Waste was being burnt, which allegedly resulted in the explo...

GCM convicts lieutenant colonel for improper relationship with woman clerk

GCM convicts lieutenant colonel of improper relation with woman clerk

He has been awarded forfeiture of three years’ seniority of ...


Cities

View All

SGPC objects to ‘Gadar-2’ scene shot in gurdwara

SGPC objects to ‘Gadar-2’ scene shot in gurdwara

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone near international border in Amritsar

Month on, no trace of Tarn Taran youth 'kidnapped' by travel agents

SGPC poll likely after Lok Sabha elections

Overcrowding on SGPC's free bus service in Amritsar a risky ride for pilgrims

Punjab cabinet to meet at Mansa on Saturday

Punjab cabinet to meet at Mansa on Saturday

Bomb blast threat at 10 locations in Bathinda a hoax

Facing deportation, students from Punjab on the warpath in Canada

200 trees ‘felled’ for city’s 1st green corridor along N-Choe

200 trees 'felled' for Chandigarh's 1st green corridor along N-Choe

15,000 face cancellation of allotment over unpaid rent

Committed to increasing global air connectivity from Chandigarh: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Showers likely in Chandigarh during weekend

Chandigarh: Bodycams for staff at grain market

At IP university campus launch, 'Modi, Modi' slogans interrupt Kejriwal's speech

At IP university campus launch in Delhi, 'Modi, Modi' slogans interrupt Kejriwal's speech

Centre clears AAP minister’s visit to UK

After kidnapping bid, Jawaharlal Nehru University puts curbs on vehicles

8 of robbers’ gang held, kingpin flees abroad

8 of robbers’ gang held, kingpin flees abroad

Punjab Deputy Speaker's supporters favoured in grant disbursal, alleges BJP leader

Rainstorm wreaks havoc on Jalandhar city

MLA raises SC students' issues with Education Minister Harjot Bains

AIG's son does state proud, selected in Canadian police

Mysterious explosion at Ludhiana court complex leads to chaos

Explosion outside 'malkhana' adjoining district court complex in Ludhiana as waste was being burnt

Cable Mess: Dangling cables in old city markets threat to Ludhiana residents

Accused history-sheeter, theft motive behind crime: Police

A first: Cycle tracks to come up along highways

Committed to increasing global air connectivity from Chandigarh: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Delimitation survey complete, civic body preparing ward map

Delimitation survey complete, civic body preparing ward map

Ensure demarcation of forest land, planning panel chief tells officials

Water supply, sanitation workers stage protest, seek pending salaries

12 members of robbers' gang held with arms, ammunition

ITI employees stage protest over demands