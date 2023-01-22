 Doing all to equip nation deal with challenges, says Rajnath : The Tribune India

Doing all to equip nation deal with challenges, says Rajnath

Doing all to equip nation deal with challenges, says Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being presented a memento by NCC Director General Lt-Gen Gurbirpal Singh in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 21

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the government is making every possible effort that no stone is left unturned to equip the country deal with challenges which may arise due to the “fast-evolving global security scenario”.

During his address to a large number of cadets who are taking part in a Republic Day NCC camp here, he described the country’s foolproof security infrastructure as one of the best examples of teamwork and asserted that “if there is ever a need to fight a war, the whole country will be behind our armed forces”.

“It is the result of teamwork that India has defeated its enemies in the past and won many wars,” Singh said.

During the address, Singh also called upon the youth to eliminate the concept of “use and throw”, pointing out that directly or indirectly, society and the environment suffer the most due to this practice, according to a statement issued by the Defence Ministry.

“No stone is being left unturned by the government to equip the nation to deal with challenges that may arise due to the fast-evolving global security scenario,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

He addressed the cadets during his visit to the NCC Republic Day camp at Delhi Cantonment and also gave away Raksha Mantri Padak and Commendation Cards to many cadets for their exemplary performance and devotion to duty.

“This year, the Raksha Mantri Padak was awarded to Under Officer Tinggeuchile Nriame of North-Eastern Region Directorate and Cadet Avinash Jangir of Rajasthan Directorate,” the statement said.

“The Raksha Mantri Commendation Cards were awarded to Captain Pratap Keshari Harichandan of Odisha Directorate, Cadet Under Officer Jenny Francina Victor Anand of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Directorate, Cadet Fiza Shafi of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Directorate and Cadet Sehwag Rana of Uttarakhand Directorate,” it said.

Singh also inspected a guard of honour presented by a contingent of NCC cadets drawn from the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NCC. He commended the cadets, drawn from all 17 directorates spread across the country, for their performances, terming it as a symbol of India’s unity in diversity.

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, DG of NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh and other senior civil and military officials were present on the occasion. (With PTI inputs)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

11-year-old girl allegedly raped inside a moving car in Patiala village; 2 youth arrested

2
J & K

Kashmir has almost totally mainstreamed: former RAW chief AS Dulat

3
Punjab

Married to men from Punjab, but denied job quota

4
Chandigarh

Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh: Congress MP Manish Tewari’s bill likely to be considered in Budget Session

5
Nation

Married Hindu girl abducted, raped after she refused to convert to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh

6
Entertainment

Salman Khan may work with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in future

7
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

8
Nation

'Special Saturday interview days': US launches new initiatives to cut visa wait time for Indians

9
Nation

TMC MPs share link to controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi, say they won't accept 'censorship'

10
Nation

Tea and samosa grows in popularity among UK youth

Don't Miss

View All
Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Top News

PM Modi names 21 Andaman & Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees

The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...

Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, set to give boost to Navy’s ISR capabilities, special operations

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech

Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...

Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in the US

Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US

According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...

5 from Haryana killed in road accident in Rajasthan’s Sikar district

5 from Haryana killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Sikar district

The accident occurred on Fatehpur-Salasar Highway


Cities

View All

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

Drone shot down in Amritsar, 5-kg heroin seized

Girl kidnapped in Amritsar village; video with hands tied sent to fiancé

Illegal colonies razed in Amritsar

After NIA court order, Harwinder Rinda declared PO

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

MC caused ~29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

MC caused Rs 29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

First seizure of musk pod in Punjab, 6 held

Open House: what steps can be taken to improve public bike-sharing system?

Education Dept of UT to go paperless, plans 'e-dak' portal

'Youth Dialogue' held

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor to be elected on Jan 24 after ruckus at first meet

After Delhi, education revolution has reached Punjab as well, says Arvind Kejriwal

Syndicate of financial impropriety was being run in Delhi MC under BJP: AAP

Man who duped Delhi hotel of Rs 23 lakh held

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Hooliganism won't be tolerated: Chahal

Ahead of MC polls, BJP, Cong leaders join AAP

Garha residents protest against mohalla clinic

Open House: Was the recent decision of aggrieved PCS officers to proceed on mass leave justified?

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Interest waiver for LIT land allottees on anvil: Chairman

Pollution in Buddha Dariya affecting subsoil water, public health: Activists

Eatery found serving hookah; owner, manager booked

Authorities yet to conduct survey to count trees in Ludhiana

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Failure to implement vendors’ policy costs civic body crores

Villagers vow to shun drugs

Rs 5.44L stolen from shop