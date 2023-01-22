Doing all to equip nation deal with challenges, says Rajnath

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 21

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the government is making every possible effort that no stone is left unturned to equip the country deal with challenges which may arise due to the “fast-evolving global security scenario”.

During his address to a large number of cadets who are taking part in a Republic Day NCC camp here, he described the country’s foolproof security infrastructure as one of the best examples of teamwork and asserted that “if there is ever a need to fight a war, the whole country will be behind our armed forces”.

“It is the result of teamwork that India has defeated its enemies in the past and won many wars,” Singh said.

During the address, Singh also called upon the youth to eliminate the concept of “use and throw”, pointing out that directly or indirectly, society and the environment suffer the most due to this practice, according to a statement issued by the Defence Ministry.

“No stone is being left unturned by the government to equip the nation to deal with challenges that may arise due to the fast-evolving global security scenario,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

He addressed the cadets during his visit to the NCC Republic Day camp at Delhi Cantonment and also gave away Raksha Mantri Padak and Commendation Cards to many cadets for their exemplary performance and devotion to duty.

“This year, the Raksha Mantri Padak was awarded to Under Officer Tinggeuchile Nriame of North-Eastern Region Directorate and Cadet Avinash Jangir of Rajasthan Directorate,” the statement said.

“The Raksha Mantri Commendation Cards were awarded to Captain Pratap Keshari Harichandan of Odisha Directorate, Cadet Under Officer Jenny Francina Victor Anand of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Directorate, Cadet Fiza Shafi of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Directorate and Cadet Sehwag Rana of Uttarakhand Directorate,” it said.

Singh also inspected a guard of honour presented by a contingent of NCC cadets drawn from the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NCC. He commended the cadets, drawn from all 17 directorates spread across the country, for their performances, terming it as a symbol of India’s unity in diversity.

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, DG of NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh and other senior civil and military officials were present on the occasion. (With PTI inputs)