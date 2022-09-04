Donald Lu to lead US team for Quad meet, '2+2'

Tribune News Service

NEW DELHI, SEPTember 3

A senior official will lead a US delegation to India from September 5 to 8 for a US-India ‘2+2’ Intersessional Meeting and Maritime Security Dialogue.

The intention is to deepen the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, the US State Department said.

Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu will be accompanied by Deputy Assistant Secretary Camille Dawson for a Quad Senior Officials’ Meeting and Department of Defence Assistant Secretary for India-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan has mentioned Lu as having anchored the ousting of his government. Lu’s name has also cropped up in Nepal.

He visits India at a time when US officials have singled out New Delhi and Beijing for West’s ineffectiveness in curbing Russian income from the sale of crude. On Friday, the G-7 sought to tighten the screws by announcing a price cap on Russian oil from mid-December.