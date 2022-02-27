Don't approve AI post for Ayci: RSS-affiliate

Mukesh Ranjan
New Delhi, February 26
Tata Group’s decision to appoint Ilker Ayci as Chief Executive of Air India appears to have hit a roadblock with the RSS asking the government to “seriously look into his credentials” in view of his political ties in Turkey.
India has strained ties with Turkey. In 2020, New Delhi had lodged a diplomatic protest after Turkish President Erdogan pledged solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir following the government’s decision to abrogate the special status accorded to the erstwhile state.
Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), an affiliate of the RSS, said the issue was linked with India’s national security, given Ayci’s political background.
Talking to The Tribune, Manch co-convener Ashwani Mahajan said, “We have requested the government not to approve Ayci’s appointment as Turkey is sympathetic towards Pakistan.” He said the importance of Air India had not diminished after disinvestment and therefore the decision to appoint Ayci “should not be cleared”.
Officials in the MHA said they “scrupulously” carried out a background check of foreign nationals appointed on key positions by any Indian company. “It will be the same for the newly appointed CEO and MD of Air India.” Ayci was adviser to Turkish President Erdogan when the latter was Mayor of Istanbul (1994-1998) and also served as chaiman of Turkish Airlines (2015 to 2022).
On February 14, announcing the appointment, Tata Sons had said Ayci would assume his new responsibilities on or before April 1. However, the appointment was subject to requisite approvals.
