Don’t change BBMB selection criteria: Congress MP in Lok Sabha

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 23

Congress MP Amar Singh on Tuesday raised the matter of amendment of the rules of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) in Lok Sabha, asking that the order to change the selection criteria of appointing senior board functionaries should be withdrawn.

Amar Singh, MP from Fatehgarh Sahib, said that the cost of operations of BBMB – that had dams on the Satluj and the Beas rivers – was Rs 1,200 crore per annum, borne by Punjab and Haryana and some part comes from Rajasthan.

“The BBMB is property of the undivided Punjab; why should selection criteria be changed,” he said, reminding that the issue over water sharing was among the causes of strife days in Punjab.

“As of now, the Chairman of the BBMB is appointed by the central government, the member, Power, is from Punjab while the member, Irrigation, is from Haryana. This should not be changed,” the MP said, during Zero Hour.