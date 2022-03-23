Don’t change BBMB selection criteria: Congress MP in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, March 23
Congress MP Amar Singh on Tuesday raised the matter of amendment of the rules of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) in Lok Sabha, asking that the order to change the selection criteria of appointing senior board functionaries should be withdrawn.
Amar Singh, MP from Fatehgarh Sahib, said that the cost of operations of BBMB – that had dams on the Satluj and the Beas rivers – was Rs 1,200 crore per annum, borne by Punjab and Haryana and some part comes from Rajasthan.
“The BBMB is property of the undivided Punjab; why should selection criteria be changed,” he said, reminding that the issue over water sharing was among the causes of strife days in Punjab.
“As of now, the Chairman of the BBMB is appointed by the central government, the member, Power, is from Punjab while the member, Irrigation, is from Haryana. This should not be changed,” the MP said, during Zero Hour.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7