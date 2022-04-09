Don't leave India without nod: CBI court to Aakar Patel

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 8

A special CBI court on Friday asked former Amnesty International India chief Aakar Patel not to leave India without its permission as it stayed the Delhi Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s order to withdraw a lookout circular (LOC) issued against him in an FCRA violation case.

Acting on the CBI’s petition challenging the ACMM’s order that also required the CBI Director to issue a written apology to Patel, Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann noted that it was necessary to give “due opportunity” to him to file a formal reply, if any, to CBI’s plea. Patel was stopped from flying to the US from Bengaluru airport on Wednesday. —