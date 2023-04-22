Covid Surge: 'Don't let guard down': Centre cautions 8 high-burden states

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 21

Noting that Covid was not yet over, the Centre on Friday wrote to eight high-burden states, including Haryana, asking them to step up surveillance in all districts, monitor illness trends, ensure hospital readiness and identify infection hotspots.

These states are UP, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Kerala, Karnataka, Haryana and Delhi. Haryana currently has the third highest Covid positivity rate (19.28 per cent) in India after Delhi (29.65 per cent) and Kerala (28.25%). Also out of 22 districts in Haryana, 12 are reporting 10 per cent plus positivity and six are reporting 5 to 10 per cent positivity rates.

In the letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India had been seeing a consistent rise in cases since March with 10,262 cases reported in the week ending April 20 and positivity rising to 5.5 per cent as against 4.7 per cent the week before.

“Haryana has reported an increase in weekly cases from 445 in week ending April 13 to 910 in the week ending April 20. The state reported positivity rate of 19.28 per cent in week ending April 19, which is higher than the national average of 5.5 per cent. Average cases in Haryana rose from 21 in between March 17-23 to 910 between April 14 to 20.”

The Centre has advised thse states to send more samples for genome testing and maintain a high level of tests apart from ensuring precaution doses to those eligible. “We must remain cautious against laxity, which may nullify the gains made in pandemic management so far,” Bhushan said.

